Amy Hunter top-scored for Ireland with 36

Ireland v Pakistan, 2nd of three T20s Ireland 118-7 (17 overs): Hunter 36, Prendergast 20; Dar 2-19, Sandhu 2-21 Pakistan 121-4 (16 overs): Javeria 35, Dar 28, Naseem 25 Pakistan won by six wickets Scorecard external-link

Pakistan beat Ireland by six wickets in a rain-hit low-scoring T20 match between the sides in Lahore to level the three-match series at 1-1.

The match was reduced to 17 overs a side and Ireland were restricted to 118-7, Amy Hunter top-scoring with 36 and Orla Prendergast contributing 20.

Pakistan bowlers Nida Dar and Nashra Sandhu took two wickets apiece.

Javeria Khan (35), Dar (28) and Ayesha Naseem (25) helped the hosts chase down the total with an over to spare.

With Ireland having won the first match between the sides on Saturday, the teams will contest the series decider at the same venue on Wednesday.

Put into bat, Ireland lost opener Gaby Lewis in the third over, but Hunter went on to make her 36 off just 39 balls and Prendergast 20 off 17.

Regular fall of wickets dented Ireland's progress but Eimear Richardson and Rebecca Stokell found some late runs to help Ireland past the 100 mark.

Ireland toiled for wickets after dismissing opener Muneeba Ali for 12 and captain Bismah Maroof for two inside four overs.

Javeria's patient 35 off 39 deliveries was all Pakistan needed to steady the innings as she stitched a crucial 46 run with Dar for the third wicket.

Javeria was run out in the 12th over, but that didn't affect the team's momentum.

Dar ended with 28 runs to her name, with a six and a four in the 25-ball knock, while Naseem hit an unbeaten 12-ball 25.

Aliya Riaz made an unbeaten 11 off seven balls to steer Pakistan to victory. Arlene Kelly was the only bowler to take a wicket for Ireland.