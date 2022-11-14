Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Billings was named Kent club captain at the start of 2018

Kent captain Sam Billings will miss the 2023 Indian Premier League season in order to focus on "longer-format cricket" with the county.

The 31-year-old was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in February and played eight matches for them.

However, the wicketkeeper has chosen to leave the franchise to focus on the 2023 County Championship.

"Have taken the tough decision that I won't be taking part in the next IPL," Billings posted external-link on Twitter.

"Looking to focus on longer-format cricket at the start of the English summer with Kent."

Billings is still due to take part in the Big Bash League this winter in Australia, having been drafted as an overseas player for Brisbane Heat.