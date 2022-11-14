'Outstanding' - Curran takes 3-12 from his four overs

England all-rounder Sam Curran could become "one of the white-ball greats", according to coach Matthew Mott.

Curran, 24, was named player of the match for his 3-12 in England's T20 Word Cup victory over Pakistan and was also player of the tournament.

He took 13 wickets, including 5-10 against Afghanistan - the best T20 figures for an Englishman.

"There's no ceiling for him. He's a great player," said Mott, speaking after England's win.

"When the pressure is on, he just wants the ball in his hand or he wants the bat in his hand and he wants to try and win the game for his country. He's been special."

Curran excelled in a new role bowling at the end of an innings, an area where England have struggled recently in white-ball cricket.

It cost England a place in the 2021 final of the same tournament, when New Zealand hit 57 from just 24 balls to knock them out in the semi-final.

But Curran's variety in pace and bounce deceived batters at the death throughout the competition in Australia, albeit on bowler-friendly surfaces.

"Some of the overs he's bowled - the pressure overs - have gone for a ridiculous five or six runs, when they could have gone for 14 or 15, and they've actually turned the tide of games," Mott added.

"He's going to be a very, very good player for England and could go down as one of the white-ball greats in my opinion."

Curran missed the 2021 tournament with a stress fracture and spent much of that winter in recovery, but says he can now take some positivity from that time.

"I missed last time and I was gutted, but I got a little bit stronger and had my first proper break from cricket since I started playing," he said.

"Maybe it was a bit of freshness, and I did a lot of work back at Surrey, but it's been amazing. I'm just so happy."

Curran said he was not thinking about the player of the tournament award, instead crediting Ben Stokes for his role in England's win, scoring an unbeaten 52 to lead England to their target of 138.

"He's done it so many times. I've looked up to him for so long, and he's got so much guts and passion," said Curran.

"He gets a bit of criticism now and again but there is no questioning him any more."