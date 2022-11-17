Travis Head (left) and David Warner (right) were reunited at the top of the order after Aaron Finch's retirement from 50-over cricket

First one-day international, Adelaide Oval England 287-9 (50 overs) : Malan 134 (128); Zampa 3-55, Cummins 3-62 Australia 291-4 (46.5 overs) : Warner 86 (84), Smith 80* (78), Head 69 (57); Willey 2-51 Australia won by six wickets Scorecard

Australia cantered to a six-wicket victory over England in the opening one-day international in Adelaide.

Chasing 288 to win, David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith (80*) saw the hosts home with 19 balls left.

England made 287-9 in their 50 overs, with Dawid Malan's 134 off 128 balls anchoring the innings, as they recovered from 31-3 and 118-5.

The remaining games in the three-match series take place on Saturday and Tuesday from 03:20 GMT.

Three of England's T20 World Cup-winning side - captain Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Chris Jordan - played, while Moeen Ali, who said having to play this game four days after Sunday's triumph was "horrible", Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes sat out.

It presented opportunities for others, with opener Jason Roy returning to the fold after being left of the World Cup squad, but he was bowled by Mitchell Starc for six.

David Willey (2-51) impressed by dismissing Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle overs, to go with his unbeaten 34, while left-arm spinner Liam Dawson bowled with little reward, in taking 1-65.

Malan drags England to score

England will be concerned about their top-order struggles - they have only passed 100 for the loss of three wickets once in six games now - especially with their 50-over World Cup defence in India now less than 12 months away.

This was their highest score since Jos Buttler took over the captaincy, after a series defeat by India and draw against South Africa in the home summer, but it was anything but perfect.

They lost regular wickets, with a stand of 60 between Malan and David Willey for the eighth wicket the highest in the innings.

Malan's innings was masterful. He was back into the side after Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott opted to "rest" him for Sunday's T20 World Cup final as he recovered from a groin injury suffered in England's final Super 12 game.

He was patient throughout, striking around 90 per 100 balls throughout his innings, until he passed his century, which came up off 107 balls.

The 35-year-old was typically strong off his legs and hip, regularly nudging and flicking into the leg side, while he slog-swept spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar for six too.

It takes his ODI average to 64.71, but with the likes of Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett still to potentially come back into the squad, there is no guarantee Malan will even be on the plane to the World Cup next October, let alone in the team.

