England batter Dawid Malan says he cried after being told he was not playing in the T20 World Cup final.

The 35-year-old left-hander suffered a left groin tear in England's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka.

He missed the semi-final but passed all fitness tests the day before the showpiece game.

However, the decision was taken not to risk Malan or fast bowler Mark Wood, who was recovering from a back injury.

"We all have tough times in our careers," Malan said. "Not being able to play the final was probably one of the toughest days I've ever had as a cricketer. That's what sport's like - it's cruel sometimes.

"Understandably, the decision was taken not to risk Woody and me, even though we'd done what was needed. I had a few tears that night, you never know how many World Cup finals you're going to be a part of.

"If you're just not fit and not able to do what's required, it's probably easier to take than to pass a fitness test and still be in a situation where you're still at risk and you could still let the team down by pulling up the next day in the second over of the game chasing a ball.

"Mark and myself had a two-minute chat. We both were gutted and then said 'it's not about us any more, it's about what the team needed'. It's in the past. We've won the World Cup, that's all that matters."

Having proven his fitness, Malan returned and scored a fine century as a much-changed England side were beaten by six wickets in the first of three one-day internationals against Australia.

"To be fit and perform like I did, it's extremely satisfying after the disappointment of last week - disappointment but also the massive excitement and elation of winning that World Cup," he added.

"There's so much cricket coming up and I've got so much to play for still in my career. I still want to push myself into this squad and still want to be at the next T20 World Cup as well."