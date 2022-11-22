Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Heather Knight has not played for England since July because of a hip injury

England captain Heather Knight will return for December's white-ball tour of the West Indies, while opener Lauren Winfield-Hill is also back in the Twenty20 squad.

Winfield-Hill has not played for England since March, but is recalled after strong domestic performances.

Knight returns to lead the side after having hip surgery.

All-rounder Nat Sciver also comes back after taking a break from cricket during the summer.

England play three one-day internationals and five T20s against West Indies, their first outing under new coach Jon Lewis.

Fast bowler Katherine Brunt, 37, is included in the T20 squad but will miss the ODIs as England continue to manage her workload.

Opener Tammy Beaumont, who was dropped from England's T20 side for the Commonwealth Games, has only been selected for the ODIs.

England will be boosted by Knight's return after their summer ended with a fourth-place finish in the Commonwealths and a 3-0 series defeat by India, where they were evidently lacking the experience of Knight and senior players like Brunt and Sciver.

Northern Diamonds' Winfield-Hill also provides experience and solidity at the top of the order in the shorter format, having played 40 T20s for England.

The opener's recall reflects the increasing professionalism of the women's domestic game, having shone for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred before topping the averages in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy to regain her place in the England set-up.

The tour is likely to be the only competitive cricket that both England and West Indies play before the T20 World Cup, which takes place in South Africa in February 2023.

England squads for West Indies white-ball series

ODI squad

Heather Knight (capt), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Danni Wyatt.

T20 squad

Heather Knight (capt), Lauren Bell, Katherine Brunt, Alice Capsey, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt.

Tour schedule

Sunday, 4 December: First ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (18:00 GMT)

Tuesday, 6 December: Second ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (18:00)

Friday, 9 December: Third ODI - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (18:00)

Sunday, 11 December: First IT20 - Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (22:00)

Wednesday, 14 December: Second IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (22:00)

Saturday, 17 December: Third IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (22:00)

Sunday, 18 December: Fourth IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (22:00)

Thursday, 22 December: Fifth IT20 - Kensington Oval, Barbados (22:00)