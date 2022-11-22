Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luke Wright was part of the England side that won the T20 World Cup in 2010

Former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright has been appointed as England men's selector.

Wright, 37, will take on the role in March after finishing a coaching job with Auckland, and will be responsible for squad and team selections from the senior teams, Lions and Young Lions.

The role has been reintroduced by England men's cricket managing director Rob Key after it was abolished by his predecessor Ashley Giles.

"It's a huge honour," said Wright.

The right hander, who played 101 times for England between 2007 and 2014, added: "I am incredibly excited. With the Ashes and ICC Men's 50-over World Cup next year, I can't wait to get started and try to contribute after what has been a fantastic year for England men's cricket."

Giles got rid of the previous selector panel, giving full control to then head coach Chris Silverwood, but Key, who was appointed in April and has led a selection panel in the interim, stated his intention for the role to return.

Wright will work alongside Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player ID lead David Court and the red and white-ball coaches and captains to select squads and teams.

Key said: "I'm delighted that Luke will be joining as selector.

"With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars.

"It's an exciting time for England men's cricket, but there is a lot of hard work ahead if we are to build upon what has been an exciting year."

Wright will be responsible for being across all domestic cricket in the summer and will be involved in decisions on central contracts.

He will work closely with Bobat, Court and the scouting network on talent identification, as well as with the science and medicine team on player availability and programming.