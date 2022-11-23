Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed has taken 21 wickets in 19 Twenty20 games in his career

Pakistan v England, first Test Venue: Rawalpindi Date: 1-5 December Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been added to England's Test squad for their three-Test tour of Pakistan.

Ahmed, 18, will become England's youngest Test player if he features on the tour, surpassing Brian Close, who was 18 years and 149 days, in 1949.

He is playing for England Lions, and took 0-73 from eight overs on day one of their match against the Test squad.

"We know he's not the finished article and has raw potential," said England head coach Brendon McCullum.

McCullum, who led England to series victories over New Zealand and South Africa this summer, added: "Ben Stokes, myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game.

"The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad."

Ahmed was part of the England side that finished second in the under-19 50-over World Cup in February, taking 12 wickets.

He has played three first-class games for Leicestershire, claiming nine wickets, at an average of 30.11.

England fly to Pakistan from their Test camp at Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub on Saturday, with the first Test starting in Rawalpindi on 1 December.

England squad for Test series in Pakistan: Ben Stokes, Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.