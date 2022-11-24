Last updated on .From the section Counties

Zafar Gohar took 47 first-class wickets for Gloucestershire in 2022

Gloucestershire have signed Pakistani left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar on a new two-year deal, tying him to Bristol for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The 27-year-old has appeared for the club on short-term deals for the past two seasons but has been one of the club's most successful players.

Last season, he was the county's leading wicket-taker in the County Championship, taking 47 wickets at 28.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time in Bristol," Gohar told the club website.

"There's a lot of talent in the group and I want to do my best to help the team achieve success, starting with promotion back to Division One of the County Championship next season."

Gloucestershire were relegated back to Division Two, not winning until September, but Gohar was a bright spot in a torrid campaign, at times carrying an injury-hit bowling attack.

He took nine wickets to help his side beat Yorkshire in the final week of the season, a result that saw the White Rose also go down.

He also proved a very useful lower-order batter across the season, scoring 493 runs at 27.

Steve Snell, Gloucestershire's performance director, said: "Zafar has not only made a significant impact on the pitch but has also been such a positive influence in and around the dressing room and across the whole club with his determination, attitude and infectious smile.

"The boys absolutely love playing with him and this news is superb for the group."