Hassan Ali took 25 wickets at an average of 20.60 in five Championship appearances for Lancashire

Warwickshire have signed Pakistan bowler Hassan Ali as an overseas player for the T20 Blast, and Championship games until the end of July next season.

Ali has played 151 times for Pakistan across all three formats, including in 21 Tests.

The 28-year-old played five Championship games for Lancashire at the start of 2022, taking 25 wickets.

He is the Bears' first overseas signing for the new season.

Ali will be available for all the Bears' T20 group games, any potential knockout matches and all Championship games up to the break for The Hundred.

He joins Durham's Chris Rushworth and Ed Barnard from Worcestershire as a new addition to Warwickshire's bowling line-up, which has seen Olly Stone join Nottinghamshire and the departure of Australian bowler Ryan Sidebottom.

A medium-fast right-armed bowler, Ali was named as Player of the Tournament when Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in England in 2017.

He played his last Test against Sri Lanka but he has been omitted from the squad for the forthcoming series with England.