Women's Big Bash League: Deandra Dottin stars as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers in final
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|Women's Big Bash League final, North Sydney Oval, Sydney
|Adelaide Strikers 147-5 (20 overs): Dottin 52* (37); Ecclestone 2-19
|Sydney Sixers 137 (20 overs): M Brown 34 (26); D Brown 2-15, Dottin 2-30
|Adelaide Strikers won by 10 runs
|Scorecard
Deandra Dottin shone with bat and ball as Adelaide Strikers beat Sydney Sixers by 10 runs to win their first Women's Big Bash League title.
The all-rounder, who retired from West Indies duty this year, hit an unbeaten 52 off 37 balls in the Strikers' 147-5.
She then bowled a double wicket maiden in her first over to help reduce the Sixers to 16-4 at North Sydney Oval.
Darcie Brown claimed 2-15, including Sixers captain Ellyse Perry for 33, as the Sixers were bowled out for 137.
Dottin, who finished with 2-30 and was named player of the match, said: "It means a lot to me."
Adelaide Strikers, who beat Brisbane Heat in the Challenger on Friday to reach to final, were runners-up twice in the past three seasons.
Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath said: "Last year hurt, and we fell short at the final hurdle. That drove us this season.
"I'm so proud of this team - what a team. This one is going to be special."
