Chris Wood has played in eight T20 Finals Days for Hampshire

Hampshire seamer Chris Wood has extended his contract to play limited-overs cricket at the club until the end of the 2023 season.

The 32-year-old is the club's all-time leading wicket taker in Twenty20 games with 171 since his debut in 2010 and has claimed 382 wickets in all formats.

He has helped Hampshire win three T20 Blast titles and two 50-over trophies since 2010.

Wood has also played for London Spirit in The Hundred for the past two years.

"I've always loved playing for Hampshire, and at The Ageas Bowl, and I'm keen to finish my career here and look forward to pushing for more silverware in that time," he told the Hampshire website.

Having retired from County Championship cricket in 2020 the left-armer has only played in the T20 Blast for the past two years due to his commitments with The Hundred.

"Chris has the experience of eight different Finals Days and has been an integral part of the success of our T20 teams over the years," said Hampshire director of cricket Giles White

"He's a great competitor, wants the ball in the pressure moments and is a key figure both on and off the field."