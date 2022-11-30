Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ben Coad missed part of the season with a groin injury but returned in August for the end of the season

Seamer Ben Coad has signed a two-year contract extension with Championship Division Two side Yorkshire, which will now run until October 2025.

The Harrogate-born 28-year-old has 210 first-class wickets since making his debut in June 2013, and has led the county's pace attack in recent years.

Coad was hampered by a groin injury in 2022 but returned to action in August.

"As a Yorkshire lad I want to help this club through tough times and back into the position it should be," Coad said.

"I love the responsibility I've had of leading our attack, and I'll always try and lead by example on and off the pitch."

Managing director of cricket Darren Gough added: "He has been a pivotal part of our Championship team for many seasons and we believe he will continue to lead our attack for years to come.

"Despite suffering the frustrations of an injury that kept him out for a chunk of this summer, Ben came back and showed his skills both in the One-Day Cup and Championship.

"We believe that, with another good winter in his legs, Ben can flourish again in 2023 and play a big part in our push to return to Division One."