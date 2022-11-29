Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan v England, first Test Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT)

The England squad, including captain Ben Stokes, has been affected by a virus on the eve of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Around 14 members of the travelling party of players and coaches were advised to rest at the hotel on Wednesday.

About half of the playing squad of 16 has been hit, with only five taking part in an optional training session.

The first match in the three-Test series begins on Thursday (05:00 GMT).

Lancashire all-rounder Liam Livingstone is due to make his Test debut for England, while opener Ben Duckett has been recalled to play his first Test in six years.

Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope and Keaton Jennings were the players at training on Wednesday, while head coach Brendon McCullum was also in attendance.

The symptoms of those affected are not related to Covid-19 and the hope is there will be a recovery within 24 hours.

England have not named an official vice-captain during Stokes' reign as skipper, though Pope led the team in Stokes' absence in a warm-up game against England Lions last week.

The Test will be England's first in Pakistan in 17 years after they halted touring the country following an attack by gunmen on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009.

England first returned for a T20 series in September and October, winning 4-3.

The tourists are travelling with their own chef for the Test leg of the tour after a number of players became ill during the T20s.