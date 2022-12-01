Close menu

Pakistan v England: Crawley, Duckett, Pope and Brook make hundreds

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Rawalpindi

Zak Crawley
Zak Crawley led the way with the first of England's four centuries
First Test, Rawalpindi (day one of five)
England 506-4: Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107, Brook 101*
Pakistan: Yet to bat
Four batters crashed hundreds as England piled up the runs on a scintillating first day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

On a historic occasion - England's first Test in Pakistan for 17 years - the tourists broke records with some breath-taking batting.

Zak Crawley's 122 included reaching three figures from 86 balls, the fastest Test hundred by an England opener.

Ben Duckett marked his first Test for six years with his maiden hundred, making 107 as the openers shared 233 for the first wicket.

When they fell, Ollie Pope picked up the baton with 108, adding 176 with Harry Brook, who stole the show by thrashing England's third-fastest hundred of all time.

Brook made his first Test ton from 80 balls and took England to 506-4, the most runs any team has scored on the first day of a Test, even though only 75 overs were possible because of fading light.

All this after the match was given the go-ahead to begin only two and a half hours before the scheduled start following an illness that ripped through the England camp on Wednesday.

From the XI that was named on Tuesday, only wicketkeeper Ben Foakes was deemed unfit to play, leaving Pope to take over behind the stumps and allowing Will Jacks to come in for his Test debut alongside fellow spin-bowling all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

England light up historic day

England halted touring Pakistan after gunmen attacked the Sri Lanka team in 2009. After almost two decades away, this was a spectacular return.

If there were any doubts that England could replicate the swashbuckling style that brought them so much success in the home summer in away conditions, they were banished with some dazzling strokeplay.

Whatever label this method is given - England do not like the term 'Bazball' - it was not cavalier or reckless, but a perfect execution of positive intent on the flattest of pitches.

Crawley and Duckett added 100 in 13.5 overs, England's fastest century opening stand. The 174 runs they had at lunch was an England record for the first day of a Test. No other England team had ever reached 300 faster, no team in history has got to 400 or 500 quicker.

England were helped by hospitality from the hosts. A Pakistan side containing four debutants were lacklustre with the ball and woeful in the field.

With Rawalpindi a notoriously difficult ground on which to force a result, the lightning speed of England's scoring has given them a superb chance to go ahead in the three-match series.

Openers leave Pakistan stunned

Crawley took 14 runs from the first over of the match and England never looked back.

Supported by captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum through a run of low scores in the summer, this was a high-class repayment of faith with sweet drives, clips and pulls.

Given out lbw on 99 to Naseem Shah, Crawley successfully reviewed and moved to his third Test hundred two balls later.

Duckett struggled in the four Tests he played in 2016, yet the Nottinghamshire left-hander looked entirely at home, cutting the pace bowlers, then sweeping and reverse-sweeping the spinners.

When he went to his maiden ton, it marked the first time both England openers had made a hundred in the same Test innings since 2013.

Duckett was lbw on review reverse-sweeping debutant leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood, while Crawley was bowled by Haris Rauf, but their departures gave no respite to Pakistan.

Pope and Brook kick on

When Stokes was one of the England players to go down ill, Pope was in line to step up as skipper, but instead he has found himself as wicketkeeper and the owner of a third Test hundred.

He got off the mark with a reverse sweep for four, sliding into the slipstream created by Crawley and Duckett. Only Joe Root, who played a poor sweep at Mahmood to be lbw for 23, missed out.

Pope's ton from 90 balls seemed relatively pedestrian by what was going on around him, with Brook pulverising the weary Pakistan attack.

Like Pope, he played wristy strokes, twice pulling sixes over mid-wicket then hitting every delivery of an over from off-spinner Saud Shakeel for four.

When he had 89 from 66 balls, he was on course to beat Gilbert Jessop's 120-year record for the fastest England century, made off 76 deliveries.

He slowed up around the time Pope was lbw on review to Mohammad Ali, but as the light began to slip away, Brook drove Naseem for four to reach his ton and there was still time for Stokes to belt 34 not out from only 15 balls.

'An extraordinary display of batting'

Former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special: "It was an extraordinary display of batting. It wasn't as if they went searching for big shots. It's an extraordinary scorecard with all four centurions playing with such certainty."

"It takes an unusual state of mind to just go for it in a strange conditions where they haven't been in so long."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "It's one of those days where it's almost impossible to encapsulate what we've seen."

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:21

    Lesson to Qatar -Pakistan went for years without international sport -now they have it back, the fans stay and watch -even when their team is getting hammered -and even cheer on their rivals -top class.

    • Reply posted by 76-4again, today at 12:25

      76-4again replied:
      This is true, the Pakistani fans showed both their love for the sport and their appreciation for the quality in the opposition today. They showed real class today.

  • Comment posted by 3reeDog, today at 12:25

    Makes a nice change for England’s top order to be bailing out Joe Root!

    • Reply posted by catawauler, today at 13:45

      catawauler replied:
      One wonders if Joe Root's poor performance in this series means he should be dropped!

  • Comment posted by zaccamaro, today at 12:26

    Another English national team that can only take thanks from a poor pitch and substandard bowling. Well, i for one thought it was one of the most spectacular days play i have ever witnessed (listened to). The detractors can do one, the batsmen still have to go out there and do the job. Come on England - 700 plus by lunch tomorrow and then see how Pakistan bat.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 12:44

      Sport Report replied:
      Batters gonna bat

  • Comment posted by keepsportonterrestrial, today at 12:18

    whatever virus they had...please bottle it and send it to me.

    • Reply posted by Jeremy, today at 12:44

      Jeremy replied:
      It certainly gave them the runs....

  • Comment posted by veekay1, today at 12:18

    Bonkers!! Utterly Bonkers.

    But also absolutely magnificent.

    • Reply posted by Rum_n_Milk, today at 12:25

      Rum_n_Milk replied:
      It was a Cinch. On England's shirt 😊

  • Comment posted by Angry Beast, today at 12:24

    As Sir Geoffrey always says, you can't assess the state of the game until both sides have batted.....

    😳

    • Reply posted by Curt, today at 12:38

      Curt replied:
      Completely agree, but you still have to put willow to leather and that is what the team has done. Also, there are too many records broken today not to consider it an outstanding performance.

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 12:18

    Amazing day, but it's so disappointing to see only 75 over bowled!

    • Reply posted by Woodie, today at 12:21

      Woodie replied:
      Most of the day spent retrieving the ball from the boundary.

  • Comment posted by rellis, today at 12:19

    And all the 100 apologists tell us 4 day and Test cricket is so boring that kids would never watch it.....

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 12:21

      Trytastic replied:
      nobody was wacthing it in the ground, , but maybe the 100 has taught players how to play with intent

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 12:19

    And they say there is no appetite for red ball cricket. Fantastic performance England. Breath taking.

    • Reply posted by Trytastic, today at 12:21

      Trytastic replied:
      Nobody was watching in the stadium

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 12:17

    I literally cannot believe what i have just witnessed, simply unbelievable. I think we could be creating a new era of how test cricket will be played in future.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 13:28

      AJ replied:
      One of the most unbelievable things I have ever witnessed in Cricket full stop...!!

      Root must be pulling his hair out - thinking I've missed out here 😂 😂

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 12:21

    There’s a fair argument to be made that it’s the most extraordinary day in the history of test cricket. This team are re-writing the fundamental principles of test match cricket.

    I had a glance to see how the Aussies were getting on and it took them over 130 overs to reach 500… yawn

    • Reply posted by radar, today at 12:45

      radar replied:
      Interestingly Ben Stokes was involved in the previous most incredible day of test cricket!

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 13:13

    How refreshing to hear Waqar calling them batsmen

    • Reply posted by thwobble, today at 15:21

      thwobble replied:
      Agreed - I HATE the term "batters"! They'll be calling bowlers "ballers" next....

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:21

    Really pleased for Ben Duckett, had to wait 6 years for another chance in the Test team and he had a brilliant day today

    • Reply posted by Groucho, today at 12:26

      Groucho replied:
      There's a queue of Ducketts waiting for a chance - he's grabbed his, fairplay

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 12:22

    Penny for Joe Root's thought right about now missing out on this pitch!

    Although I'm sure he's mainly relieved he no longer had to bail the batting out every single game.

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 12:33

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Consolation is he can put his feet up at first slip for a couple of days when England try to bowl on this pitch...

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 12:19

    Well that's just madness! Was no slog fest either, proper cricket shots for the most part. It may be another 17 years before we are allowed in again!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 17:51

      Turtle replied:
      Hopefully Stokes and Brook with Jack's and Livingston to come can really push on tomorrow morning.

  • Comment posted by redpirate, today at 12:22

    It's a flat pitch and Pakistan were not at the races but this is phenomenal performance. Going at 4 rpo is considered excellent in test cricket, going at 6 is out of this world. Great batting and after decades of under achievement and shambolic batting collapses it's great that this generation of England cricketers are creating their own positive history. Just need to bring this to the Ashes now!

    • Reply posted by Blunders, today at 12:34

      Blunders replied:
      Run rate was closer to 7! Which would be pretty good for a 50 over one dayer.

  • Comment posted by Andy B, today at 12:42

    Same old England, only Root and Stokes get double figures.....hang on, though!

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 12:23

    The highlights reel will be virtually all 6 hours of play

    • Reply posted by James Cole, today at 12:30

      James Cole replied:
      Yeah just take out the time of change of overs, drinks etc.

  • Comment posted by Keep the Faith, today at 12:26

    Honestly we need to be looking to drop this Root fella...

    • Reply posted by Dock, today at 13:03

      Dock replied:
      He needs to look at his scoring rate. So slow.

  • Comment posted by Squire73, today at 12:21

    Absolutely extraordinary from England.

