Sussex have appointed former England assistant coach and ex-Sri Lanka boss Paul Farbrace as head coach following his departure from Warwickshire.

Kent-born Farbrace, 55, fills the gap left by the departure of Ian Salisbury as head coach on 30 September.

Farbrace worked alongside England head coach Trevor Bayliss from 2015 to 2019.

He then left to move to Birmingham to become Warwickshire's sporting director, but announced his departure in August after three years in charge.

During that time the Bears won the County Championship in 2021 before managing to avoid relegation on the final day of last season in a near-miraculous escape.

Farbrace, whose stepson - England paceman Ollie Robinson - is on the staff at Hove, joins a young Sussex squad who play their red-ball cricket in Division Two.

