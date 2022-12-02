Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Barnes has worked previously at three other English counties - Surrey, Gloucestershire and Somerset

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women.

The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side.

Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently Surrey.

He has previously worked with three Bears bowlers before, pacemen Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell and Craig Miles.

Barnes worked with Woakes on an England Lions tour of the West Indies, and with Norwell and Miles when they were with Gloucestershire.

He has already started work in the indoor nets at Edgbaston but will link up with the squad full-time in January.

Warwickshire, who are still without a director of cricket following the departure of Sussex-bound Paul Farbrace, are currently in the hands of first-team coach Mark Robinson.

"There were other potential candidates with excellent CVs," said Robinson. "But Stuart, with his wealth of experience and expertise, stood out. We're lucky to land someone of his calibre at short notice.

"He's a coach with solid county and international experience. He's a great addition to our coaching set-up and I'm confident our bowlers will benefit under his guidance."

Australian Mason's departure was announced on 17 October when the former Worcestershire paceman landed the job of fast bowling coach with the England women's national squad.