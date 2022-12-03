Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lyon now has 446 wickets in 111 Tests

First Test, Optus Stadium, Perth (day five): Australia 598-4 dec (Labuschagne 204, Smith 200*) & 182-2 dec (Labuschagne 104) West Indies 283 (Brathwaite 64; Cummins 3-34, Starc 3-51) & 333 (Brathwaite 110; Lyon 6-128) Australia won by 164 runs Scorecard

Nathan Lyon took six wickets as Australia beat a dogged West Indies by 164 runs in the first Test in Perth.

Set a record 498 to win, the tourists began the final day on 192-3 needing a further 306 for victory.

But Lyon removed Kyle Mayers for 10 and bowled Kraigg Brathwaite, who resumed on 101, for 110 in the first 10 overs.

Roston Chase and Alzarri Joseph battled for an eighth-wicket stand of 82 before spinner Travis Head bowled Joseph for 43, allowing Lyon to seal victory.

The off-spinner had Chase caught at deep square leg for 55, sealing his 21st Test five-wicket haul, and bowled number 11 Kemar Roach for a duck a ball later to finish with 6-128 in 42.5 overs.

West Indies were all out for 333 in 110.5 overs.

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood also took a wicket each for the hosts, who were hampered by captain Pat Cummins being unable to bowl because of a quad injury.

The win was set up by Marnus Labuschagne's 204 in the first innings and 104 not out in the second.