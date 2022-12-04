Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland's Chris Sole took three wickets during the Nepal innings

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19 Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22 Scotland won by three wickets Scorecard

Scotland claimed their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia.

Nepal batted first and were 137 all out, with Chris Sole taking an impressive 3-12.

Chris McBride then top scored for Shane Burger's side with 43, with Brandon McMullen contributing 32 and Michael Leask a further 22.

The Scots continue the tri-nation series against Namibia on Monday.

They opened with a four-wicket win over the hosts Namibia on Thursday and conclude against Nepal this Thursday.