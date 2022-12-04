Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland beat Nepal by three wickets in Namibia
|ICC Cricket World Cup League 2
|Nepal 137 all out (40.1 overs): Jha 29; Sole 3-12, Watt 2-19
|Scotland 143-7 (31.1): McBride 43, McMullen 32, Leask 22
|Scotland won by three wickets
Scotland claimed their second Cricket World Cup League 2 win inside four days with a three-wicket defeat of Nepal in Namibia.
Nepal batted first and were 137 all out, with Chris Sole taking an impressive 3-12.
Chris McBride then top scored for Shane Burger's side with 43, with Brandon McMullen contributing 32 and Michael Leask a further 22.
The Scots continue the tri-nation series against Namibia on Monday.
They opened with a four-wicket win over the hosts Namibia on Thursday and conclude against Nepal this Thursday.