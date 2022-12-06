West Indies v England: Lauren Bell takes 4-26 as visitors secure comfortable ODI series win
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
|West Indies v England: Second ODI, Antigua
|England 260 all out (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56), Matthews 3-50
|West Indies 118 all out (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80), Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9
|England won by 142 runs
|Scorecard
England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua.
Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for 118 with Lauren Bell taking her best international figures of 4-33.
Bell and Kate Cross, who took 2-35, tore through a fragile West Indies batting line-up as they slipped to 49-5 inside the first 10 overs of their chase.
More to follow.