Lauren Bell took 4-33 for England, her best ODI figures

West Indies v England: Second ODI, Antigua England 260 all out (48.1 overs): A Jones 70* (63), Dunkley 57 (56), Matthews 3-50 West Indies 118 all out (31.3 overs): Williams 54* (80), Bell 4-33, Dean 2-9 England won by 142 runs Scorecard

England thrashed West Indies by 142 runs to secure a dominant one-day international series win in Antigua.

Chasing 261, the hosts were bowled out for 118 with Lauren Bell taking her best international figures of 4-33.

Bell and Kate Cross, who took 2-35, tore through a fragile West Indies batting line-up as they slipped to 49-5 inside the first 10 overs of their chase.

