Shane Burger's Scotland team have won two matches and lost one in the tri-nations event in Namibia

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Scotland 208 all out (50 overs): McMullen 56, Munsey 51 Namibia 210-7 (44.0 overs): Loftie-Eaton 67 not out, Trumpelmann 4-37 Namibia won by three wickets Scorecard

Namibia earned revenge for last week's defeat by Scotland by securing a three-wicket victory over Shane Burger's men in the ICC World Cup League 2 50-over tie.

Scotland were first to bat in Windhoek and set the hosts a target of 208 runs, with George Munsey and Brandon McMullen scoring 51 and 56 runs respectively.

Namibia benefited from Nicol Loftie-Eaton's haul of 67 not out and surpassed the Scots' tally in 44 overs.

Scotland play Nepal again on Thursday.

Having defeated Namibia by four wickets last Thursday, Scotland moved top of the table with victory over Nepal on Sunday.

But they were well beaten in the return match against Namibia with Loftie-Eaton's 99-run partnership with Pikky Ya France in the eighth wicket central to the hosts' triumph.

"We are very disappointed with the end result," Burger told the Cricket Scotland website external-link .

"Credit must go to the Namibian batters at the end there who showed great fight and got their side over the line, but I think that we allowed them to play the way that they did and there were lots of areas where we could have been better.

"It was certainly not down to any lack of effort from our bowlers, but at times our discipline let us down a bit.

"At the end of the day the execution just wasn't quite there."