Luke Procter has scored more than 5,800 first-class runs and taken 133 wickets

Northamptonshire have named Luke Procter as their County Championship captain for the 2023 season.

The club had two skippers in red-ball cricket this summer after batter Ricardo Vasconcelos gave up the job after eight games.

He was replaced by overseas signing Will Young as they finished sixth in the Division One table.

"Luke is a leader in the dressing room and a winner," said Northants head coach John Sadler.

"He has a brilliant cricket brain and is the sort of character that will lead by example and others will follow him."

Procter joined the club from Lancashire before the 2020 season and agreed a two-year contract extension in the summer.

The 34-year-old scored 961 Championship runs in 2022 at an average of 53.38, including three centuries, and also took 12 wickets.

Wicketkeeper Lewis McManus will be his vice-captain in the Championship.

"His standards and professionalism are impeccable, he'll be a brilliant right-hand man for Proc," Sadler added.

Josh Cobb remains club skipper for white-ball cricket - he made 80 off 48 balls when they beat Durham to win the 2016 T20 Blast final.