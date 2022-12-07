Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ollie Pope (wearing pads) took a spectacular catch on the final day of England's win in the first Test of the three-match series

Pakistan v England, second Test Venue: Multan Dates: 9-13 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England are considering sticking with Ollie Pope behind the stumps for the second Test against Pakistan in Multan starting on Friday.

If Pope keeps the gloves, it will make room for fit-again paceman Mark Wood.

Pope stood in for the ill Ben Foakes for the thrilling first Test, which England won by 74 runs.

"We found ourselves in that situation and still picked a team that was strong enough to win. We'll consider all our options," captain Ben Stokes said.

Pope, 24, kept wicket for only the second time in Test cricket after Surrey team-mate Foakes was ruled out on the morning of the first Test in Rawalpindi.

He scored a century batting at number three in England's first innings. He had a mixed game with the gloves, dropping a catch in Pakistan's first innings and failing to move for an edge when England only needed one wicket to win.

However, he also took a smart stumping on the fourth morning and a spectacular acrobatic catch when England were pushing for victory on the final afternoon.

England, who can seal their first series win against Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years in the second Test, will definitely make one change after all-rounder Liam Livingstone was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury.

Wood, 32, has not played a Test since March because of an elbow injury that kept him out of the home summer.

One option would be that Wood's inclusion is the only change, with Foakes missing out. If Wood and Foakes both play, spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks could make way.

Pace bowlers James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who undertook a massive workload in bowling Pakistan out on the final afternoon in Rawalpindi, look likely to be fit to play again.

"There are a few different options we are going to lay out in front of each other and try to understand what is the best option to try and win this Test match," Stokes said.

One factor that could affect selection is the morning fog in Multan, which has the potential to delay the scheduled start of 10am local time (05:00 GMT).

That raises the prospect of a day being shortened at both ends - bad light stopped play before the scheduled close on of each of the first four days in Rawalpindi.

"We'll find a way to pick a team which we find is best to win the game, with those two things: the start time potentially delayed and coming off early because of the light," Stokes said.

Stokes, 31, has now presided over seven wins in eight Tests since taking over as captain at the beginning of the home summer.

The Rawalpindi victory was the most extreme example of England's ultra-positive approach under Stokes, not only through rapid run-scoring, but also an ambitious declaration and creative conjuring of 20 Pakistan wickets on an incredibly flat pitch.

And the all-rounder says his team may have to get even more radical in Multan if the local conditions take an extended amount of time out of the Test.

"If it does pan out the way it could, with the late start and early finish, we could end up having only 300 to 350 overs in the Test match," Stokes said.

"We might have to get even a bit more adventurous with what we do."