Welsh Fire: Gary Kirsten to be replaced as head coach of men's franchise
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Gary Kirsten is to be replaced as head coach of the Welsh Fire men's franchise after a winless campaign in The Hundred.
Affected by star player withdrawals in both their first two campaigns, Welsh Fire finished bottom of the eight teams in 2022.
They were seventh in the inaugural 2021 event with three wins from eight games.
The post is now being advertised, with the new head coach to have a say in the appointment of their assistants.
Kirsten, 55, won the 2011 World Cup with India but was unable to bring any success to the Cardiff-based franchise, which is run jointly by Glamorgan, Gloucestershire and Somerset.
Welsh Fire have also been lacking in Welsh men's representation - with David Lloyd making two appearances in 2021 and no other Glamorgan player involved.
The Welsh Fire women's team, coached by former West Indies and Durham all-rounder Gareth Breese, have also struggled with three wins from 14 matches in their two campaigns.