Pakistan v England: Abrar Ahmed takes seven wickets on Test debut

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed celebrates
Abrar Ahmed took the first seven England wickets to fall
Second Test, Multan (day one of five)
England 281: Duckett 63 (49), Pope 60 (61); Abrar 7-114
Pakistan 107-2: Babar 61* (76)
Pakistan trail by 174 runs
Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed took a sensational seven wickets on debut to bowl England out for 281 on the first day of the second Test in Multan.

The 24-year-old took advantage of a pitch offering excessive turn to record the best figures by any spinner on Test debut for 14 years.

When he took the first seven wickets to fall he was on course to become the first bowler to take all 10 in an innings on Test debut.

But Zahid Mahmood nipped in with the last three, still ensuring that every England wicket fell to leg-spin.

Ben Duckett made 63 and Ollie Pope 60 for England, who at different stages lost four wickets for 17 runs and four for 50 after winning the toss.

In such conditions, England may rue an XI that includes four pace bowlers and only one frontline spinner in Jack Leach.

Still, James Anderson removed Imam-ul-Haq for a duck before Leach had Abdullah Shafique also caught behind.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam remains, ominously poised on 61. He added 56 with Saud Shakeel, who attacked in his 32 not out as the hosts closed on 107-2, 174 behind.

England, 1-0 up in the three-match series, are chasing a first Test series win over Pakistan outside of the UK for 22 years.

Multan pitch adds layer of intrigue

This was another helter-skelter day in what could eventually turn into a truly memorable series.

Whereas England's thrilling first-Test win came on an unresponsive pitch in Rawalpindi, the Multan surface spun from the outset and instantly added a layer of intrigue to the contest.

Undeterred, or maybe even spurred on, by the conditions, England continued with their eagerness to attack with the bat, scoring at almost 5.5 runs an over.

But they were checked by some beguiling bowling from Abrar, who delighted a home crowd that half-filled the vast Multan stadium, a ground that has not hosted a Test for 16 years.

Given the conditions, England's total could yet prove competitive. However, the tourists do seem to have misread the pitch. Leach opened the bowling, while seamer Ollie Robinson is yet to feature.

Their chief concern will be how to remove the classy Babar, batting at number three after Pakistan made the big call to omit experienced former skipper Azhar Ali.

Abrar-cadabra

Abrar Ahmed's bowling in this innings: 16% full, 83% good length and 1% short. 22 overs, 1 maidens, went for 114 runs, took 7 wickets with an economy of 5.18.

This was a mesmerising performance by the bespectacled Abrar, who came on after only eight overs and bowled 22 consecutively until England were all out.

Prolific in Pakistani domestic cricket this season and controversially left out of the team for the first Test, he countered England's aggression with flight, flicks of the wrist and clicks of his fingers.

Nominally a leg-spinner, he turns the ball in the opposite direction by pushing it out of the front of the hand, often referred to as a 'carrom ball'.

It was with these deliveries that he claimed his most spectacular scalps. With his fifth ball in Test cricket he bowled a bemused Zak Crawley with one that came back between bat and pad then, later, his sixth wicket stunned captain Ben Stokes. A geometry-defying delivery pitched outside the left-hander's leg stump and hit middle and off.

In between, Duckett was lbw sweeping, Joe Root trapped on the back foot, Pope reverse-swept to point and Harry Brook played a wild hack to be caught at mid-off.

When Will Jacks was leg before sweeping, Abrar was on course for all 10 and a place alongside three other bowlers in Test cricket's most exclusive club.

But Robinson skied to long-off off Zahid, who bowled both Leach and Anderson when they were attempting reverse-sweeps, leaving Mark Wood unbeaten on 36 from 27 balls.

England live and die by the sword

England's James Anderson is bowled
James Anderson was the last wicket to fall for England

Despite the ugliness of some of England's dismissals - five were out sweeping or reverse-sweeping - it it is hard to criticise the positivity that has brought seven wins in their past eight Tests.

It could even be argued that other, more tentative, England sides would have been bowled out for half as many runs when faced with the brilliance of Abrar.

Duckett and Pope added 79 for the second wicket in only 10.1 overs. Both lived and died with the sweeps and reverses and both overturned being given lbw to Abrar. Pope added 49 after his reprieve, Duckett only two.

They fell in the first England mini-collapse, after which Stokes and Jacks shared 61 for the sixth wicket.

Just as England were getting on top once more, Stokes was befuddled by Abrar for 30, while Jacks fell for 31.

The second slump was swifter and terminal, only briefly halted by Wood and Anderson putting on 36 for the last wicket.

Comments

Join the conversation

38 comments

  • Comment posted by Daddy, today at 12:20

    Only one maiden, though.

    Drop him 😉

  • Comment posted by Lord Buckethead, today at 12:19

    A great days cricket all round . It will be interesting to see how day two finishes .

    Incidentally Sky TV , the correct wording for the message on the studio Christmas tree is Happy Christmas rather than Happy Holiday .

    I can't wait for Slade to reissue their Christmas classic inline with the current pc requirements .

  • Comment posted by stumped, today at 12:19

    Think England will regret their approach, 145-2 is not a score where you expect to get less than 300. The attacking option is fine but here, with England 1-0 up, they should have just tried to get a big score no matter how long it took. Now I fear we will have the old scenario of a big lead for Pakistan and a turning pitch to survive. We all know how that has ended over the years, hope I am wrong.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:19

    Pakistan have a spinning magician who is making his debut while we have a part time spinner and Jack Leach

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 12:19

    This pitch a fantastic challenge for the new England.

  • Comment posted by greggs, today at 12:19

    Let's see what Stokes brings to the game tomorrow - can't wait!!

  • Comment posted by the city gent, today at 12:19

    very entertainimg day of cricket.

  • Comment posted by milanfan, today at 12:17

    Magic by Abrar Ahmed. Good bowling on his debut. Let’s see how Pak bat tomorrow. Hope Eng can take some wickets. Evenly balanced match so far.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:16

    Hey guys. It seems the people can see into the future and that their spinner who is playing on his debut is now better than Jacks and Leach

  • Comment posted by Ali Khan, today at 12:15

    Missing fiery.Wish we could invite Boycott on this tour,as a guest.Missing his honest comments.

  • Comment posted by Ali Khan, today at 12:14

    I hope Aggers has not had to give his credit card details, just to buy a six pack,this time.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 12:10

    Interesting first day. I reckon we're around 50 runs short, but at least the bowlers are in the game from the start this time. And what a debut for Ahmed! :o

    • Reply posted by Gigsy, today at 12:17

      Gigsy replied:
      Completely agree on all fronts. One big complaint,...Leach going first ball,...totally unnecessary and a classic example of too much bravado!!

  • Comment posted by William, today at 12:10

    England need a good start tomorrow or Pakistan could pile on the runs . An unknown to get 7 wickets on debut? Wow!

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 12:09

    It proves the value of a good spinner. It's a shame that we haven't got one.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:09

    Abracadabra

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 12:08

    Not aggressive enough for my liking

    • Reply posted by the city gent, today at 12:19

      the city gent replied:
      class lol lol

  • Comment posted by James, today at 12:05

    Frustrating day after a great start by Pope and Duckett this morning, nice that they're both continuing to get runs

    I wish we had a better spinner

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:14

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      I think Leach bowled well, but you can see the advantage of having a leg spinner -Abrar bowls the ball that turns the other way without changing his wrist position -it’s very hard to read. Stokes missed it!

      A finger spinner’s variation ball is so much more obvious. I think Adil Rashid would’ve been effective here…

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 12:05

    Our Spinners just never look dangerous, they might pick up a few wickets but you can't count on them to skittle a team out.
    And why didn't Robinson bowl when we weren't getting any joy with anyone else. And Jimmy could of prob done more than 2 overs.

