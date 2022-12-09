Quiz: Can you name the England bowlers to have taken 100+ Test wickets this century?
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Jack Leach became the 14th player to take 100 Test match wickets for England this century when he removed Saud Shakeel on day two of the second Test against Pakistan in Multan.
But can you name the other 13?
We are looking for anyone who has taken 100 wickets or more since 1 January 2000.
There are three minutes on the clock. Good luck...
Name the England bowlers to have taken 100+ Test wickets this century
|Answers