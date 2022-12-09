Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney added 100 for the second wicket as Australia cruised to victory

First Twenty20 international, Mumbai (DY Patil Sports Academy): India 172-5 (20 overs): D Sharma 36 (15 balls); Perry 2-10 Australia 173-1 (18.1 overs): Mooney 89* (57); Vaidya 1-33 Australia won by nine wickets Scorecard

Former Ireland international Kim Garth made her debut for Australia as they thrashed India by nine wickets in the first Twenty20 international in Mumbai.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Garth, 26, played 114 times for Ireland before moving to Victoria in 2020, qualifying for Australia through residency.

After India posted 172-5, Australia cruised to their target for the loss of one wicket and with 11 balls to spare.

Beth Mooney finished unbeaten on 89 from 57 balls for the world champions.

The opener added 100 for the second wicket with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who made 40 not out from 29 balls.

Devika Vaidya took the only wicket to fall, as captain Alyssa Healy departed for 37 in the ninth over after an opening stand of 73 with Mooney.

After losing the toss at the DY Patil Sports Academy, India started positively with 18-year-old Shafali Verma racing to 21 from 10 balls.

But they stuttered to 132-5 as Ellyse Perry took two wickets and Garth claimed her first for Australia, dismissing home captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

But Deepti Sharma and wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh led the recovery, adding 40 from the last 19 balls of the innings.

It looked a competitive total but none of India's bowlers were able to trouble Australia, who are yet to lose a T20 international in 2022.

The second match in the five-game series takes place on Sunday at 13:30 GMT at the same venue.