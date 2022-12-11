Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Joe Root holds the catch to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq

Second Test, Multan (day three of five) England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120) Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 198-4 (Imam 60, Shakeel 54*) Pakistan need 157 runs to win Scorecard

England struck late to break a crucial Pakistan partnership on the third day of the second Test in Multan.

Imam-ul-Haq and Saud Shakeel added 108 for the fourth wicket and took the hosts past halfway in their pursuit of 355.

But Jack Leach, who struggled throughout the day, had Imam edge a drive to Joe Root at slip for 60.

Shakeel remains on 54, the match tantalisingly poised, with Pakistan 157 runs short of their target on 198-4.

That Pakistan are even in the hunt is down to a poor England collapse in the morning session.

Despite Harry Brook completing his second century in as many Tests, captain Ben Stokes' dismissal sparked a capitulation of five wickets for 19 runs that left England 275 all out.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan added 66 for the first wicket, only for James Anderson, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to produce a trio of magic deliveries to send Pakistan to 83-3.

Imam and Shakeel dug in, leaving England in a battle for the victory that would seal a series win.

England let Pakistan in

This contest has more life in it that seemed likely at the start of the day thanks to England's wastefulness and Pakistan's battling qualities.

The tourists should have been out of sight, but the morning collapse gave Pakistan a glimmer of hope they clung on to.

Despite the turning pitch, Pakistan attacked the spinners - Leach's 20 overs cost 88. It was only the efforts of Anderson, Robinson and Wood, who competed to bowl the most unplayable delivery - that returned control to England.

Still, Pakistan would not buckle, much to the delight of the biggest and noisiest crowd of the match so far.

Leach's late intervention will leave England feeling they are only one wicket away from breaking the home resistance, but the tourists will also be aware that Pakistan chased 344 to beat Sri Lanka in Galle as recently as July.

From nowhere, this series looks to have thrown up a second fascinating finale in the space of a week.

Pacemen produce magic before Pakistan defiance

Anderson did not bowl any of England's 15 overs in the morning session, but needed only five deliveries of the afternoon to add to his canon of stunning dismissals.

Angling the ball in, then nipping it away, it went past the outside edge and hit off stump to send a bewildered Rizwan on his way for 30.

Then came Robinson's effort, one that started wide enough to have Babar Azam shouldering arms, then jagged back like an off-break to bowl the home captain.

And Wood, hurling himself off his feet, found reverse swing at almost 90mph to whistle the ball between Shafique's bat and pad.

Shakeel offered a tough chance to Brook at short leg off Leach when on four, while Imam, batting at number five after having a scan on his hamstring, burst the hands of bowler Will Jacks on 19.

Reprieved, both left-handers expertly used their feet against the spin. All three of England's frontline pacers spent time off the field, while captain Stokes did not bowl at all.

When umpire Marais Erasmus failed to spot Imam's tickle down the leg side off Wood and England opted against the review, it felt like the momentum was with Pakistan, only for Leach to conjure the dramatic breakthrough in fading light.

Brook shines before England let it slip

How will England fit Brook and Jonny Bairstow into the same side when the latter recovers from a broken leg?

Brook has looked entirely at home at this level - he is only the third England man to score two hundreds in his first three Tests.

With England 202-5 overnight and Brook on 74, he continued scoring down the ground and through the leg side to reach three figures from 137 balls.

Brook added 101 with Stokes, who hit his 107th six to equal the Test record held by England coach Brendon McCullum. But, when Stokes was well caught on the leg-side boundary by Mohammad Ali off the spin of Mohammad Nawaz for 41, England's sloppy slide began.

Robinson charged and was bowled by Abrar Ahmed to give the leg-spinner 11 wickets in the match - only five debutants have ever taken more.

Wood guided to slip, Brook holed out on the leg side and Anderson was lbw, all to leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood.