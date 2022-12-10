Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Australia are closing in on victory in Adelaide after Scott Boland's three wickets in an over

Second Test, Adelaide Oval (day three) Australia 511-7 dec (Head 175, Labuschagne 163) & 199-6 dec (Khawaja 45; Joseph 3-33) West Indies 214 (Chanderpaul 47; Lyon 3-57) & 38-4 (Boland 3-9, Starc 1-11) West Indies need 459 more to win Scorecard

Scott Boland bowled a triple-wicket maiden as Australia closed in on a crushing victory over West Indies in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 33-year-old removed captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood with his first, third and sixth balls of the second innings.

It left West Indies 15-3 in their chase of a record 497 to level the series and they had slumped to 38-4 by the close.

They were earlier bowled out for 214 before Australia made 199-6 declared.

West Indies began day three on 102-4 in their first innings but had opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul run out without adding to his overnight 47 in the first over of the morning, setting the tone for a day in which 16 wickets fell.

Nathan Lyon took 3-57, with Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser each ending with two wickets, as the tourists were dismissed 297 runs behind Australia.

The hosts chose not to enforce the follow-on and struck 199 in 31 overs before declaring. Opener Usman Khawaja top scored with 45 from 50 balls.

Boland then led the way with 3-9 from his six overs as the bowlers swiftly got to work, and the hosts go into day four of the day-night contest needing six more wickets to wrap up a 2-0 series win.