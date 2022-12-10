Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Michael Neser was one of the three Australia seamers to take three wickets in the second innings

Second Test, Adelaide Oval (day four) Australia 511-7 dec (Head 175, Labuschagne 163) & 199-6 dec (Khawaja 45; Joseph 3-33) West Indies 214 (Chanderpaul 47; Lyon 3-57) & 77 (Boland 3-16, Neser 3-22, Starc 3-29) Australia win by 419 runs Scorecard

Australia wrapped up a series victory against West Indies with a dominant 419-run win in the second day-night Test in Adelaide.

Chasing an unlikely target of 497, the tourists crumbled to 77 all out in the first session of day four at the Adelaide Oval.

Scott Boland, Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc each took three wickets.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul top-scored for West Indies with 17, with only four other players reaching double figures.

West Indies began the day on 38-4 but were bundled out in less than 19 overs to seal another crushing defeat after their 164-run loss in the first Test in Perth.

Australia now head to Brisbane for the first Test of their three-match series against South Africa, which begins on Friday.

"Nice start to the summer, we get an extra day or two rest which is handy. But great individual and team performances. The batters set up both games perfectly," said pace bowler Starc.

The defeat marked the end of the tenure of West Indies head coach Phil Simmons, who announced his intention to quit after their first round exit at the Twenty20 World Cup in October.