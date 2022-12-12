Close menu

Pakistan v England: Tourists win thriller in Multan to seal series

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Multan

comments55

England players celebrate after Mark Wood takes a wicket
Fast bowler Mark Wood starred on the fourth day in Multan
Second Test, Multan (day four of five)
England 281 (Duckett 63; Abrar 7-114) & 275 (Brook 108; Abrar 4-120)
Pakistan 202 (Babar 75; Leach 4-98) & 328 (Shakeel 94; Wood 4-65)
England won by 26 runs
Scorecard

England pulled off another sensational victory in Pakistan, winning the second Test by 26 runs to seal a historic series triumph.

Mark Wood took three crucial wickets on the fourth day in Multan just as Pakistan were closing in on what would have been a superb chase of 355.

At 290-5, Wood had Mohammad Nawaz caught down the leg side for 45 then, one run later, did the same to dismiss Salman Agha for 94, but only after a lengthy deliberation by the third umpire.

Abrar Ahmed was caught at cover off James Anderson and Wood splattered the stumps of Zahid Mahmood at pace in excess of 90mph for his fourth wicket of the innings.

Though Agha Salman kept tension high with regular boundaries, Ollie Robinson had number 11 Mohammad Ali caught behind to leave Pakistan 328 all out.

It gives England victory in their first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 and their first over these opponents outside of the UK in 22 years.

It is also the first time England have ever won two Tests in an away series against Pakistan.

They will look for a clean sweep in the third and final Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

England's second stunning triumph

Before this series, England had only ever won two away Tests to Pakistan in 30 attempts across 61 years. Now, they have won two in a week.

Furthermore, they have followed up the thrilling triumph in the first Test in Rawalpindi with another heart-stopping success in Multan.

However, whereas England rarely felt likely to lose the first Test, this time they got themselves into danger of their own making.

A careless collapse of 5-19 on the third morning opened the door for a Pakistan side with form for impressive chases - in July they knocked off 342 to beat Sri Lanka.

With England's spinners unable to exert control and the pace bowlers seemingly out of the magic deliveries they produced on Sunday, Pakistan inched closer. A growing crowd at a ground hosting its first Test since 2006 cheered every run.

But Wood, in his first Test since March and bowling with the travelling England fans in the stand behind him, made the telling intervention.

It was not without controversy. TV umpire Joel Wilson took an age looking at replays of Ollie Pope's diving catch off Shakeel, trying to determine whether or not the ball scraped the ground after the wicketkeeper took in his gloves.

The vital decision went England's way and Pakistan's best hope was gone.

Victory gives England their eighth in nine Tests since Ben Stokes took charge, the series win ends a run of three successive defeats away from home.

England have the opportunity for another piece of history in Karachi - never before have Pakistan lost three Tests in a series in their own country.

Wood burst ends Pakistan resistance

The loss of Imam-ul-Haq late on Sunday left Pakistan 198-4 overnight, 157 away from victory.

When Joe Root had Faheem Ashraf caught at slip in the sixth over of the fourth day, England were strong favourites.

But Nawaz, whose previous highest Test score was 25, arrived with intent to score. Salman, 54 not out at the beginning of the day, was dragged along.

England cycled through their options. The second new ball was taken, but Pakistan only grew in confidence and fluency. Stokes continued to keep himself out of the attack.

With the game slipping away, Wood hurled down a barrage of short deliveries. When Nawaz gloved through to Pope, it ended a sixth-wicket stand of 80.

One run later, Salman did the same and the contentious decision went England's way.

Abrar Ahmed, the debutant who claimed 11 wickets with his leg-spin, swung four fours before slapping Anderson to cover.

Salman remained, keeping slim Pakistan hopes alive with back-to-back boundaries off Anderson. In the next over, Wood calmed nerves by bursting through the defence of Mahmood.

Salman hit two more fours off Wood, but Robinson needed only one ball of a new spell to account for Ali and spark England celebrations.

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 09:00

    Pakistan batters should have just left alone Wood's legside stuff. Poor decision making cost them the game.

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 08:59

    So Bazball works overseas too! Eight wins and one loss. At this rate, Stokes is on the way to being our most successful test captain. A win in Pakistan must be celebrated.
    Great to see Wood come to the fore and take wickets, as he was misused in the past.
    I'd like to see Foakes back behind the poles as I believe you should always pick your best keeper. That would tae pressure off Pope too.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 08:58

    Great win! And series win! Wood, Robinson, Jimmy really did the damage in this test. Brook great hundred! Ben great captain!

  • Comment posted by Hugo, today at 08:57

    What a win. What a series. What a team!
    (Though I do think Lady Luck was on our side in this match a little bit!)
    Nonetheless, 8 Tests won out of 9… that’s not lucky… that’s just absolute brilliance.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 08:54

    Bazball. Fantastic hosts in Pakistan. Two enthralling Test matches. And Bairstow and Jofra returning soon. I haven't looked forward to Tests this much in years.

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 08:54

    Talking to an Aussie pal of mine last weekend.He asked as an windies how did you manage to beat England earlier in the year considering we have beaten you lot easy . i replied with using our brains and graph . sadly something that has been lacking with not just pakistan in this series but south Africa i n the last one

    • Reply posted by matt, today at 08:58

      matt replied:
      Keep sucking the lemons!

  • Comment posted by SouthAfricaRWCChamps, today at 08:54

    I like Stokes, but disappointed he tried to shake Mohammad Ali hand before the review had been completed, little bit of disrespect.

    • Reply posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 08:56

      Waseem Sarwar replied:
      He wasn’t aware that batsman had reviewed and when Ali told him, he waited patiently. Absolutely nothing wrong in that

  • Comment posted by Sathish, today at 08:53

    Congratulations England on a famous series win. Really well played. This would have been much easier win had stokes not slogged to get himself out. He is too good a player to do that.

    • Reply posted by felixstowe_jak, today at 08:59

      felixstowe_jak replied:
      Plus a couple of needless run outs.

  • Comment posted by Michelle, today at 08:53

    Energy
    Nous
    Grit
    Leadership
    Ability
    Never give up
    Determination.

    That's this new England...

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 08:53

    Another good win, another good game, another reason why this is the premier form of the game. Excellent cricket played in a good atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by What the Dewson is going on, today at 08:52

    Stokes certainly has us chewing our nails but he also gives us value for money with these knife-edge performances. This is sport at its best. Test cricket remains the best form of cricket. Long may it and Stokes reign.

  • Comment posted by anthony, today at 08:52

    8 from 9. Fantastic leadership. Well done guys. Done with grace, humour and dignity.

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 08:52

    I have no idea how long this will last for but I'm enjoying the ride at present.

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 08:51

    Lets hope & pray Stokes doesn't get injured (again) on the eve of the Ashes

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 08:59

      Dave replied:
      Glad they played the extra bowler this test for that very reason.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 08:51

    Can't be right surely?

    But Vickers said by today series be level at 1-1?

    England can't have won, can they?

  • Comment posted by ExChief, today at 08:51

    Nothing but sensational. The bowling of Wood was outstanding. So sad he has missed so much cricket due to injury, but he turned up BIG today!

  • Comment posted by hohum, today at 08:51

    brilliant...great fun

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 08:50

    Ben Stokes showing what a great captain he really is. He's got guts and he's got tactical insight and nouse... What a difference he has made! Harry Brook has showed he's got what it takes to be a good test batsman. I think there are good times ahead for the English team and for test cricket in general , the most beautiful form of the game!

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 08:50

    How an earth did pakistan lose that. There lower order from 8 to 11 is no better than English county third eleven. pathetic.

    • Reply posted by Waseem Sarwar, today at 08:58

      Waseem Sarwar replied:
      Batting against one of the world’s fastest bowler in Wood and one of the all time greats in Jimmy may have contributed a bit but what do I know.

  • Comment posted by Devious Dave, today at 08:50

    Maybe the third umpire should have been the VAR for the England France game....
    However that aside what a fantastic performance and a great win...

