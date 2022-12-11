Last updated on .From the section Cricket

India won the second T20 to hand Australia their first defeat of 2022

India v Australia: Second T20, Mumbai (DY Patil Sports Academy): Australia 187-1 (20 overs): Mooney 82* (54), McGrath 70* (51) India 187-5 (20 overs): Mandhana 79 (49), Verma 34 (23); Graham 3-22 India 20-1, Australia 16-1 in super over India won the one-over eliminator Scorecard

Australia suffered their first defeat of 2022 after India won the super over in the second Women's Twenty20 at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.

The scores were tied at the end of a high-scoring encounter, with Australia setting India 188 to win.

Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath added an unbroken 158 for the second wicket - the highest stand for any wicket for Australia in T20s.

But India were propelled by opener Smriti Mandhana's 79 from 49 balls and, with five needed to win from the last ball, Devika Vaidya hit a four to take the game to a super over.

Mandhana then struck 13 from three balls as India set Australia 21 to win from the one-over eliminator.

Alyssa Healy scored 15 from four balls but Ash Gardner fell for a golden duck and the visitors finished five runs short.

It was a thrilling finale to a remarkable contest that saw India, who lost to Australia in the Commonwealth Games final in July, become the only team to challenge the world champions this year.

"We just thought we will keep backing ourselves," said India captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

"Whether we are batting first or second, we know that we need to bat freely and bat with freedom."

The hosts started poorly as Mooney and McGrath, who made 82 and 70 respectively, punished the bowlers for the second game in a row - the pair added 100 together in the first T20 on Friday.

But openers Mandhana and Shafali Verma were unfazed by the imposing target, adding 76 for the first wicket inside 8.4 overs before the latter was dismissed for 34.

Mandhana's innings was sublime, smashing nine fours and four sixes, but India still needed a further 40 to win from 22 balls when she was bowled by Annabel Sutherland.

But 19-year-old Richa Ghosh smashed three sixes in her entertaining cameo of 26 from 13 balls to swing the equation back in India's favour. Vaidya then impressively held her nerve to hit Megan Schutt for two fours and bring the scores level.

Heather Graham starred with three wickets but was expensive in the super over, conceding sixes from both Ghosh and Mandhana, before seamer Renuka Singh Thakur successfully defended India's total of 20, despite Healy hitting the last ball for six.

"We probably missed a little bit with the ball tonight, and they cashed in on that," said Healy.

"What a game of cricket. For thousands of people to be able to witness this is pretty special."

The five-match series continues at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Wednesday.