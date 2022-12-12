Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have won eight out of nine Test matches since Ben Stokes became captain, having lost 11 of their previous 17.

Captain Ben Stokes says England know their victory in Pakistan is not "just another series win".

Stokes' side went 2-0 up with one match to play by winning a tense second Test in Multan by 26 runs.

England had not beaten Pakistan in a Test series outside the UK for 22 years and have never before won two Tests in an away series against them.

"We know what we've achieved, we know it's a very special thing in English cricket," said Stokes.

England had only ever won twice in 30 away Tests against Pakistan across 61 years before this tour.

The tight success in Multan came after a dramatic victory in the first Test in Rawalpindi to give Stokes' team their second win in the space of a week.

"We don't take it for granted, we know what we've come here and done, we know how hard it is to come to Pakistan," the all-rounder told Test Match Special.

The win is England's eighth in nine Tests since Stokes, 31, took over as captain. The series victory ends a run of three successive defeats away from home.

England will now look to complete a clean sweep in the third Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday. Pakistan have never lost three Tests in a home series.

"To beat Pakistan in Pakistan is massive," said Stokes. "Not for one minute are we going to think this is just another Test series win."

Chasing 355, Pakistan began the final day on 198-4, requiring another 157 to pull off what would have been their second-highest successful chase in Test cricket.

When Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Nawaz added 80 for the sixth wicket, Pakistan had moved to within 65 runs of their target.

But Mark Wood, in his first Test since March, had both men caught down the leg side for the addition of only one run to open the door for England.

"It's a monumental day, an amazing feeling," said Wood, who took 4-65 in the innings.

"It's something we'll look back on proudly at the end of our career. It hasn't sunk in completely yet, but we'll be very proud."

Mark Wood took three crucial wickets on day four in Multan

When Wood had Shakeel caught for 94, the decision only came after TV umpire Joel Wilson took an extended period of time to determine whether or not the ball had carried to diving wicketkeeper Ollie Pope. The decision in England's favour proved to be a pivotal moment in the match.

"We never had any doubts," said Stokes. "The only time was when Joel was taking his time looking at all the different angles.

"You think the longer an umpire takes to make a decision you feel like it's going towards the decision you don't want."

Stokes also confirmed that the England squad are still struggling with illness. The first Test in Rawalpindi was almost delayed by 24 hours because of a virus in the touring party.

He briefly halted his post-match press conference because he was feeling ill, but was well enough to continue.

"The group are not feeling the best, there's something going around the dressing room we can't seem to get rid of," said Stokes.

"Lads being under the weather and going out and putting out a performance like that is very special."

England will now travel to Karachi, scene of a famous win in 2000, with the opportunity to create more history.

Only three times have they have completed a clean sweep in an away Test series of three matches or more - South Africa in 1896, New Zealand in 1963 and Sri Lanka 2018.

"That's the aim," said Pope. "To come here and put in another big performance has been impressive after the amazing week that we had last week.

"The emotional high of doing what we did last week, it's an amazing feeling to have but you know you've got to go and do it all again three days later.

"That's the biggest challenge and that's what we're going to have to do next week in Karachi as well. The boys are definitely up for it."