Carla Rudd kept wicket as Southern Vipers triumphed in the Charlotte Edwards Cup last summer

Record-breaking wicketkeeper Carla Rudd believes emerging female cricketers finally have the opportunity to build full-time careers in the game.

Rudd has given up top-level cricket at the age of 28 to focus on her new role as director of sport at The Leys School in Cambridge.

But the Southern Vipers stalwart, who amassed 75 dismissals - more than any other keeper in women's professional cricket - says the game's expansion now offers greater opportunity to younger players.

"It depends on your age," Rudd told BBC Radio Solent.

"There might be a few more women like me who are still good enough to play, but have to make that difficult decision on whether they can balance their job with cricket.

"Some might be able to, but I think if you're coming out of university now, in your early 20s, there's that potential for a career in the game.

"They're increasing the (number of) contracts, the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy has doubled which is more game time and then you've also got the England opportunity, if you're good enough.

"I think young players coming through can actually see there is a career in cricket now and that's exciting."

During her six-year stint with the Vipers, Rudd won successive 50-over titles in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, as well as the 2016 Women's Super League championship and T20 success in the Charlotte Edwards Cup last summer.

Rudd also played in the Southern Brave side that reached successive Women's Hundred finals

She also featured in the Southern Brave team that finished runners-up in the first two Women's Hundred tournaments, combining her cricket commitments with coaching girls at Felsted School in Essex.

However, Rudd sensed something had to give once she took up her current position in September.

"Cricket is moving forward, which is fantastic but it means players are going to have to commit more - they're going to have to give more time," she said.

"It would mean more time off work and my concern was I wouldn't be able to do either well because I'd be spread too thinly.

"I've got a great job at the school and I really want to do it well. I've got to put my efforts into making the sport here the best it can be."

Despite an impressive haul of silverware, Rudd, who hopes to continue playing at county level in her free time, pinpoints the two defeats in Hundred finals at Lord's as highlights of her professional career.

"I'm just very privileged to have had the opportunity to play on that big stage," she added. "Unfortunately we didn't win, but hopefully Brave will go one better next year."