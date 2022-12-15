Pat Cummins is expected to be back from injury to lead Australia in the first Test

Australia v South Africa, Test series Dates: 17 December to 8 January Coverage: Follow live coverage and radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

More than four years have passed since Australia were caught tampering with the ball during a Test match against South Africa.

Over the next four weeks, the two sides meet in red-ball cricket for the first time since that tumultuous series in 2018.

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to play for, it promises to be another fiercely-contested encounter.

Australia currently top the WTC table with South Africa in second. The hosts go into the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which begins on Saturday, knowing a 3-0 series sweep would book their place at the Kia Oval in June.

For the Proteas, it is not quite so straightforward, but a successful tour would significantly boost their chances.

The hosts have just dismantled West Indies over two Tests and should be able to call on captain Pat Cummins again after his recent quadriceps injury.

Fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out with a side strain, though, with head coach Andrew McDonald confirming that Scott Boland will join Cummins and Mitchell Starc as the frontline seamers.

Marnus Labuschagne made scores of 204, 104* and 163 against the Windies and Steve Smith returned to form with an unbeaten 200 in Perth - though he has not hit a hundred against South Africa since his first Test against them in 2014.

Like Smith, David Warner received a one-year ban for his part in 'sandpapergate' in Cape Town and the issue has come up again recently, with the Australia opener withdrawing his appeal against a lifetime leadership ban also handed to him following the incident.

The 36-year-old will hope the focus is on the cricket itself during this series, particularly in the Boxing Day Test, which starts on 26 December in Melbourne, when he is set to win his 100th Test cap.

Kagiso Rabada will spearhead the South Africa attack in Australia

Meanwhile, South Africa have not played a Test since their 2-1 series defeat by England in the summer but a seam attack of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen should enjoy the pace and bounce of Australian wickets.

Rabada and Ngidi took seven wickets between them in a warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI in Brisbane, captain Dean Elgar scored a first-innings century and Rassie van der Dussen made 95 in the second innings.

South Africa have won their past three Test series in Australia, triumphing in 2008-09, 2012-13 and 2016-17. Their last defeat came in 2005-06.

After Tests in Brisbane and at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the series will conclude at the Sydney Cricket Ground from 4 January.

How do things stand in the World Test Championship?

In the WTC, teams are awarded 12 points for winning a Test, four points for a draw and six for a tie.

Each team plays six series - three home, three away - during the two-year cycle.

However, as teams will play a different number of matches in those series, the rankings are decided by the percentage of the maximum points gained. For example, if England won three Tests and lost one, they would have 36 of a possible 48 points - 75%.

At the end of the two years, the top two sides meet in the final, which will be played at the Oval in June.

Realistically, there are four teams still in with a chance of making it.

Australia are out in front on 75% with seven Tests to play. Two wins and a draw would likely be enough for them now and a 3-0 win over South Africa would guarantee their spot before a tough four-match series in India.

South Africa are second and have five games left, three in Australia before two home Tests against West Indies. Three wins should secure them a top-two finish.

Beaten finalists in 2021, India still have the chance to go one better this time around. They have two Tests in Bangladesh before those four at home to Australia. Win five of those six and they will be at the Oval.

The other side in realistic contention is Sri Lanka. They have two Tests in New Zealand and need to win them both to have a chance.

Pakistan's two defeats by England this month have severely dented their chances. They need to win the third Test in Karachi, two home matches against New Zealand and then also rely on an improbable set of results elsewhere.

England, West Indies, New Zealand and Bangladesh are out of the running.