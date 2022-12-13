Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ellyse Perry hit 75 and Grace Harris 41 as Australia posted 172-8

Third Twenty20 international, Mumbai (Brabourne Stadium): Australia 172-8 (20 overs): Perry 75 (47), Harris 41 (18); Vaidya 2-22 India 151-7 (20 overs): Verma 52 (41); Brown 2-19 Australia won by 21 runs Scorecard

Ellyse Perry's 75 from 47 balls set up a 21-run victory for Australia in the third Twenty20 against India at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

Batting first, Perry and Grace Harris, who smashed 41 from 18 balls, helped Australia post 172-8.

In reply, Shafali Verma struck 52 from 41 balls in a partnership of 73 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

But Verma's dismissal sparked a collapse from 106-2 to 126-6 as Australia's bowlers fought back.

Darcie Brown and Ash Gardner finished with two wickets each as India finished on 151-7.

The victory gives Australia a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after India drew level with a super-over victory in the second T20 - the world champions' first defeat of 2022.

After losing the toss and being put into bat, India's bowlers started positively with captain Alyssa Healy out for one in the first over, before all-rounder Tahlia McGrath fell for the same score in the second.

It is the first time Australia's middle order has been tested in the series so far, after McGrath and Beth Mooney added stands of more than 100 for the second wicket in the first two games.

But star all-rounder Perry, who recently has not always been a regular in Australia's T20 XI, led the counter-attack with nine fours and three sixes in her knock.

The innings was in the balance at 144-6 when Perry departed in the 17th over, but Harris' onslaught shifted the momentum firmly in Australia's favour.

The loss of opening partner Mandhana did not deter Verma, who smashed three sixes in her half-century as India made a strong start to their chase.

But Australia's bowlers applied the pressure after Verma's dismissal as Gardner took two wickets in the 15th over, leaving India 113-5 with 60 runs still required.

Deepti Sharma finished unbeaten on 25 from 17 balls but the lower order struggled to keep up with the run-rate.

The series continues on Saturday at 13:30 GMT at the same venue.