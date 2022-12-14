Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tim Southee (right) will replace Kane Williamson as Test captain on their upcoming tour of Pakistan

Kane Williamson has stepped down as New Zealand Test captain, with Tim Southee named as his replacement.

Williamson, 32, will remain as captain for the one-day international and Twenty20 sides.

The batter was appointed Test skipper in 2016 when he replaced current England coach Brendon McCullum, and has won 22 of his 40 Tests in charge.

"Captaining the Black Caps in Test cricket has been an incredibly special honour," Williamson said.

"Captaincy comes with an increased workload on and off the field and at this stage of my career I feel the time is right for this decision."

Williamson led New Zealand to the World Cup final in 2019 and the T20 World Cup final in 2021, which they lost to England and Australia.

His side were then crowned World Test Champions as they beat India at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton in 2021.

Currently ranked number six in the World Test batting rankings, Williamson scored 3,331 runs as captain at an average of 57.43 - the highest of any New Zealand captain.

Fast bowler Southee, 34, has represented the Black Caps on 346 occasions and has led the T20 side 22 times.

He will become New Zealand's 31st Test captain when they begin their tour of Pakistan on Boxing Day, which consists of two Tests, three ODIs and five T20s.

"It's been a surreal few days and it's just a massive honour to be appointed as Test captain," said Southee.

"I love Test cricket, it's the ultimate challenge and I'm really excited by the opportunity to lead the team in this format."