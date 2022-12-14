Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's Ollie Robinson has taken eight wickets in two Test matches against Pakistan

Pakistan v England, third Test Venue: Karachi Date: 17-21 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app.

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson feared his cricket career was over as he struggled for fitness during the first half of 2022.

A recurring back issue meant Robinson played only two first-class matches between January and the end of July.

He had five injections before making his England return in the second Test against South Africa in August.

"I kept coming back to full fitness, then getting an injury or illness, then another injury," he told BBC Sport.

"There were points when I didn't think I was going to play for England again, or play cricket again.

"I thought 'I might have to look at what else I can do here, I don't think I'm going to be able to carry on playing cricket'."

Robinson, 29, has taken 20 wickets in four Tests since making his return, including eight on the tour of Pakistan, where England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead going into the final match of the series in Karachi on Saturday.

His impressive performances on unresponsive pitches in Pakistan come 11 months after having his fitness publicly questioned by then England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the final match of the Ashes series in Australia.

"It's probably the toughest 12 months I've had as a professional cricketer," said Sussex's Robinson.

"It's a really proud tour for me, in the fact my body has got through it, I've bowled well and I've proved to the world I can do it in any conditions.

"It's been tough and there have been some dark days, but series wins like this make it all worthwhile."

England's victory is the first time they have beaten Pakistan in a series outside the UK for 22 years.

They had not before won two Tests in an away series against Pakistan and have the opportunity to become the first team to score a 3-0 clean sweep in the country.

"It's an exciting time for English cricket," said Robinson. "We've done 2-0 and if we can do 3-0 it will be an amazing effort.

"The boys are prepared for one, last big push to get the 3-0."