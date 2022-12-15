Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sarah Gomersall was one of 17 applicants for the role of chief executive

Sarah Gomersall has been appointed the new chief executive of Jersey Cricket.

Currently a non-executive director of the body that runs the game in the island she will leave her role with a finance company to take up the full-time position in February.

Gomersall succeeds Craig Meredith who left the island earlier this year.

Jersey are currently 22nd in the ICC's global Twenty20 rankings and reached the global qualifying stage for this year's T20 World Cup.

Jersey have also progressed to the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup after winning ICC Challenge League B.

"Sarah brings great business experience as well as her existing detailed knowledge of Jersey Cricket to the role, having acted for the organisation across a wide range of activities in her non-executive capacity over the past few years," said Jersey Cricket chairman John Harris.

"It is a huge honour to be joining Jersey Cricket at such a significant time for cricket on the island," added Gomersall.

"I am looking forward to building new relationships with the clubs and other stakeholders, and to leading the delivery of our strategic plan in an inclusive and sustainable way."