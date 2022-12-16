Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Clarke was at Perth Scorchers before joining Melbourne Stars

England's Joe Clarke scored his first century in the Big Bash League with an unbeaten 101 for Melbourne Stars against Hobart Hurricanes.

The Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper-batter's knock came off 66 balls and included four sixes and nine fours as he helped his side post 183-5.

Clarke's ton came in his 18th innings in the BBL.

He joined the Stars last season and was named their player of the tournament after scoring five half centuries.

Clarke, 26, played for Perth Scorchers before joining the Stars for the 2021-22 campaign.