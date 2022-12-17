Close menu

Pakistan v England: Rehan Ahmed takes two wickets on debut in Karachi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Karachi

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rehan Ahmed
Rehan Ahmed is playing in only his fourth first-class game
Third Test, Karachi (day one of five)
Pakistan 304 all out: Babar 78, Agha 56; Leach 4-140
England 7-1: Duckett 4*, Abrar 1-2
Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed took important wickets as England bowled out Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the final Test in Karachi.

Leg-spinner Ahmed, at 18 years and 126 days the youngest man to play a Test for England, grew from a nervous start to claim 2-89.

Ahmed had Saud Shakeel caught at short leg to break a fourth-wicket partnership involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was crucially run out for 78.

When Ahmed had Faheen Ashraf leg before with a magical googly, Pakistan, who won the toss, had been reduced to 237-7.

Salman Agha and the recalled Nauman Ali fought back in a stand of 48 before Nauman skied a catch off Jack Leach.

Salman continued to counter-attack before being stumped for 56 off Leach, who ended with 4-140.

On a pitch that looks set to turn more and more, England lost Zak Crawley to the fifth ball of their reply and closed on 7-1, trailing by 297.

England already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

More to follow.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC