Rehan Ahmed is playing in only his fourth first-class game

Third Test, Karachi (day one of five) Pakistan 304 all out: Babar 78, Agha 56; Leach 4-140 England 7-1: Duckett 4*, Abrar 1-2 Scorecard

Rehan Ahmed took important wickets as England bowled out Pakistan for 304 on the first day of the final Test in Karachi.

Leg-spinner Ahmed, at 18 years and 126 days the youngest man to play a Test for England, grew from a nervous start to claim 2-89.

Ahmed had Saud Shakeel caught at short leg to break a fourth-wicket partnership involving Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who was crucially run out for 78.

When Ahmed had Faheen Ashraf leg before with a magical googly, Pakistan, who won the toss, had been reduced to 237-7.

Salman Agha and the recalled Nauman Ali fought back in a stand of 48 before Nauman skied a catch off Jack Leach.

Salman continued to counter-attack before being stumped for 56 off Leach, who ended with 4-140.

On a pitch that looks set to turn more and more, England lost Zak Crawley to the fifth ball of their reply and closed on 7-1, trailing by 297.

England already hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

