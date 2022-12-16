Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Walter hit 24 sixes during the 2022 T20 Blast

Essex all-rounder Paul Walter has signed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season.

The 28-year-old scored 404 runs in this summer's T20 Blast and made his maiden Championship century against Yorkshire.

Left-arm spinner Walter was also the joint leading wicket-taker in The Hundred with 14 for men's runners-up Manchester Originals.

He is now fully fit following a shoulder injury which brought his season to a premature end.

"Scoring his first century for the county was a big moment for him after coming close on a number of occasions and then he followed it up with another great T20 campaign," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.

"Paul is back at 100% fitness for pre-season and I'm looking forward to seeing him hit the ground running for us in April."