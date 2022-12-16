Paul Walter: Essex all-rounder agrees two-year contract extension
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Essex all-rounder Paul Walter has signed a two-year contract extension to run until the end of the 2025 season.
The 28-year-old scored 404 runs in this summer's T20 Blast and made his maiden Championship century against Yorkshire.
Left-arm spinner Walter was also the joint leading wicket-taker in The Hundred with 14 for men's runners-up Manchester Originals.
He is now fully fit following a shoulder injury which brought his season to a premature end.
"Scoring his first century for the county was a big moment for him after coming close on a number of occasions and then he followed it up with another great T20 campaign," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath.
"Paul is back at 100% fitness for pre-season and I'm looking forward to seeing him hit the ground running for us in April."