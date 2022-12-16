Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Naveen-ul-Haq has taken a total of 151 wickets in domestic T20 competitions

Afghanistan pace bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has re-joined Leicestershire for the 2023 T20 Blast.

The 23-year-old has spent two previous Twenty20 seasons with the Foxes, taking 50 wickets at an average of 16.9.

His 24 scalps last term saw him finish as the competition's second highest wicket-taker, having been top with 26 a year earlier.

"It's been a great two years so far and Leicestershire now has a feeling of home for me," Naveen said.

The right-armer's efforts for the Foxes in 2022, which included claiming five wickets for the first time in a T20 match when he took 5-11 in their their win at Worcestershire, saw him become the first white-ball player to receive a Gold Fox cap, as recognition for "consistent outstanding service to the club".

He went on to feature for Afghanistan at the T20 World Cup, taking his international tally to 31 wickets with figures of 3-21 in their final match against Australia.

"It's a real coup for the club to be able to re-sign someone of Naveen's quality," said Leicestershire's director of cricket Claude Henderson.