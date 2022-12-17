Close menu

Pakistan v England: Harry Brook hundred gives tourists lead in Karachi

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer in Karachi

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments45

Harry Brook
Harry Brook has scored three centuries in his first four Tests
Third Test, Karachi (day two of five)
Pakistan 304 (Babar 78, Salman 56) & 21-0
England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64)
Pakistan are 29 runs behind
Scorecard

Harry Brook's magnificent century helped England to a valuable lead over Pakistan on the second day of the third Test in Karachi.

Brook's 111, his third hundred of the series, pushed the tourists to 354, a first-innings advantage of 50 runs.

England had been 58-3, 98-4 and then 145-5 when Brook was involved in the run out of captain Ben Stokes for 26.

But Brook shared a stand of 117 with Ben Foakes, who marked his recall with 64 after overturning being given out on nine.

Although Brook was lbw to Mohammad Wasim, Foakes added 51 with Mark Wood, while Ollie Robinson and Jack Leach eked out 30 for the last wicket.

Pakistan were given nine overs to survive in the fading light, reaching 21-0 to trail by 29.

England have already won the series 2-0 and are looking to become the first team to leave Pakistan with a 3-0 clean sweep.

Memorable series set for fitting finale

This series, England's first in Pakistan for 17 years, has already produced memorable finishes in the first two Tests and a compelling Sunday in Karachi has raised the prospect of a fitting finale.

The contest swung back and forth on a pitch offering plenty for the spinners and almost nothing for pace bowlers.

England, always so eager to score quickly, had to be pragmatic because of the conditions, match situation and quality of the bowling. Even then, they still moved along at more than four runs an over.

At various stages both teams had the opportunity for a sizable lead and the fact England managed to claim an advantage could be significant in their eventual run-chase on the wearing surface.

England bowled only spin late on the day, with Leach having an lbw shout against Abdullah Shafique turned down.

Pakistan have all 10 wickets in hand in their bid to build a match-winning lead on Monday. It will not be a draw - just the way England like it.

Brilliant Brook does it again

Brook only got his chance in Test cricket after Jonny Bairstow suffered a freak broken leg, but has surely made his place secure, leaving England to ponder how to get Bairstow back in the side.

The Yorkshireman has become the first England batter to score three hundreds in his first four Tests, the first to score hundreds in each match of an away three-Test series and his 468 runs is a record for an England batter in an away series against Pakistan.

The run out of Stokes could have derailed Brook. With the captain looking for a third run, Brook started then turned around, leaving both men at the same end.

Stokes, though, gave Brook a thumbs up as a signal to put the incident behind him, which he did with pulls through the leg side, inside-out cover drives and three straight sixes.

Brook reached three figures from 133 balls with a back-foot punch for four off the leg-spin of Abrar Ahmed.

He was eventually trapped on the crease to give Wasim his first Test wicket, departing to a rousing ovation from the travelling England fans gathered above the visitors' dressing room.

The run map shows Harry Brook scored 111 with 3 sixes, 8 fours, 1 three, 10 twos, and 38 singles for England

Fantastic Mr Foakes

The first half of the day belonged to Pakistan, who pegged England back three times. Ben Duckett and Joe Root fell to successive Nauman Ali deliveries, Ollie Pope made 51 before being bowled by a beauty from Abrar and Stokes looked in good touch until the run-out.

But wicketkeeper Foakes, who was left out of the second Test after being ill for the first, once again proved the value of his battling batting qualities.

He successfully reviewed being given caught at short leg off Abrar, then supported Brook with wristy flicks through the leg side.

After Brook fell, 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed managed only one in his first Test innings, leaving Wood to join Foakes in the bid to put England ahead.

Wood heaved through the leg side before being well caught at mid-wicket by Shafique, while Foakes skied to mid-on. Even then, Robinson and Leach were able to take advantage of the tired Pakistan spinners.

When Abrar bowled Robinson, he joined left-armer Nauman on four wickets. Between them they sent down almost 65 overs, compared to 17 by the other three bowlers used.

'Brook's best Test century yet'

Former England spinner Vic Marks on Test Match Special: "Brook was terrific. To be involved in a run-out with one of your best players [Ben Stokes] is tough.

"I think this was his best century so far. It wasn't as dynamic and he was involved in a mix-up, but despite that still got his century.

"Foakes did really well too. His effort was very valuable."

Comments

Join the conversation

45 comments

  • Comment posted by jack wilkes , today at 13:03

    Will be interesting how the team looks when JB comes back. Brook to open or give JB the gloves?

    Even match so far, shame we couldn't pick up some quick wickets at the end. Think we can bowl them out for somewhere between 270 - 300.

    • Reply posted by sports fan, today at 13:05

      sports fan replied:
      That could be hard to chase in the fourth innings

  • Comment posted by Malc1 , today at 13:03

    Dropping Root did someone say? Absurd. Crawley and Duckett are yet to prove they can do it against top class bowling and high pressure situations. There will be space for Bairstow who was in unbelievable form before his accident and he has always been one of the better performers against the Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Loadsamoney, today at 13:02

    A good day for England… in days gone by we’d be out for <200 after Stokes dismissal but this team fights on.

  • Comment posted by MJC, today at 13:02

    I can't believe there are people on here Criticising Root? He has a test average of around 50 and almost single handedly carried England's batting for 2 years and that's coming from a Lancastrian!

  • Comment posted by Moving Target, today at 13:02

    Brook reminds me strongly of Pietersen. He’ll be our best batsman in a couple of years.
    Great to see Foakes do well too. He should have played fifty tests by now, not seventeen. We should always pick him.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 12:59

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 12:59

    Brook is simply brilliant!

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 12:58

    The Ashes are there for England. JB to come back, Jofra, Ollie and Stu will all be in contention. Two genuine spin options. OMD's Is it May yet ... :)

  • Comment posted by wn87, today at 12:56

    So what happens when Bairstow comes back? Maybe he takes the gloves or Brook to open.

    • Reply posted by dixkt, today at 12:59

      dixkt replied:
      Drop Root, can't buy a run.

  • Comment posted by William, today at 12:56

    Very even match so far, can Pakistan get over 250 2nd innings? Anything over 300 will be difficult to chase. I’m going England to win on day 4.

  • Comment posted by TheBaggieMan, today at 12:54

    Mustn’t gwumble!

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 12:53

    My heart is filled with joy. The coffee tasted fresher and the toast crispier this morning. England's batting? Well yes but overjoyed as the obnoxious Warner failing yet again. What a stain on cricket he is.

    • Reply posted by kennyw, today at 13:04

      kennyw replied:
      I think English cricket have big stains on cricket as well . Some recent!!

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 12:53

    Just imagine how good this team will be when the Aussies visit when we will have Johnny Bairstow back! Obviously we keep Harry Brook in the team but Crawley may be the one to be dropped. After all Bairstow opens in limited overs cricket why not in test cricket too.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 12:53

    For once a selestion headache with batting when Bairstow returns. Could he open with Duckett? Good effort England.

  • Comment posted by david gratton, today at 12:49

    I know, I know ungrateful as it sounds but I do wish England batsmen would ruthlessly go on after getting tons to really big scores such as Australians often do. Any tons for our players are rare enough.

    • Reply posted by Scousepower, today at 12:54

      Scousepower replied:
      Totally agree, it does sound ungrateful

  • Comment posted by otiger, today at 12:48

    Fair enough day, England sporting to make a contest of it, rather than the grind-them-down attitude.

  • Comment posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 12:42

    The commentators were quick to criticise the wicket as a road yesterday -I think it’s been good -reverse swing and uneven bounce -which can surprise even the most set batsmen (such as Brook, who was batting with extraordinary authority)

    If anything both skippers have over bowled the spinners -the seamers have created (per over) more chances -but Pakistan only picked one -and a rookie at that

    • Reply posted by otiger, today at 12:47

      otiger replied:
      Agree, but in England's case, given the test calendar and the fact that it's 2-0, I don't see a problem in overdoing the spin a bit, especially when you've got an unfit Wood and under-the-weather Robinson in your side. I'm unsure as to why Pakistan only picked a spinner...

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 12:42

    Harry Brook was superb but the England tail really did well, the difference between these two teams is that tail, Pakistan should learn from this series, all 11 need to know how to hold a bat and score runs

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 12:39

    Finely balance match and good cricket all round, look forward to tomorrow. Such a shame about the terrible crowd attendance, it looks like the Emptyhad.

    • Reply posted by William, today at 12:58

      William replied:
      Yep 14 million in Karachi. Where are they?

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC