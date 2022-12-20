Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ross Adair is named in the Ireland squad for the first time after impressing for Northern Knights

Former Ulster wing Ross Adair has been given a first Ireland call-up as he replaces Lorcan Tucker for next month's three Twenty20 games against Zimbabwe.

The 28-year-old Northern Knights all-rounder, who is the brother of Irish paceman Mark Adair, scored a try in his only senior appearance for Ulster in 2015.

Tucker will miss the T20s in Harare but will return for the three one-day internationals after he was granted permission to play in the Abu Dhabi International League T20.

"I'm absolutely delighted with the call up, but I'm not sure it's really sunk in yet if I'm honest," said Ross Adair.

"It's a huge honour for me and now I just can't wait to get away on tour."

Ireland will play three T20 matches from 12-15 January against Zimbabwe before three ODIs between the sides from 18-23 January.

Harry Tector has also been granted permission by Cricket Ireland to play franchise cricket - he will compete in the new Nepal T20 but return to the Irish squad ahead of the Zimbabwe fixtures.

Lorcan Tucker will return for the three ODIs at the Harare Sports Club

Adair, who is a right-handed batter and left-arm spinner, forged a professional rugby union career and appeared for Ulster in the Pro12 competition in the 2014-15 season.

"I have always wanted to push myself and get to as high a level as possible," Adair added.

" I had a fairly open and honest conversation with Gary Wilson a couple of years ago. Gary is someone I trust very much and wouldn't mince his words too often, so when he said that there was a chance - a small chance, but a chance nonetheless - that's what I wanted.

"I love my cricket and to have the opportunity to potentially represent Ireland at the highest level with Mark would mean the world to me."

He made his List A debut for Northern Knights in 2021 and in his last inter-pro appearance in July struck 111 from 49 balls and claimed 1-28.

If selected to play, Ross and Mark Adair would be the first set of brothers to play for Ireland in an international since Niall and Kevin O'Brien in the Test match at Malahide in 2018.

Ireland Men's T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Ben White.

Ireland Men's ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Tyrone Kane, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker.