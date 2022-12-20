Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jordan Thompson has played in all formats for Yorkshire

All-rounder Jordan Thompson has signed a two-year contract extension with Yorkshire to run to the end of the 2025 County Championship season.

Leeds-born Thompson follows fellow homegrown talent such as England batsman Joe Root and seamer Ben Coad in committing to the county.

The 26-year-old has 108 wickets in first-class cricket, and has represented Yorkshire in all formats.

"I love playing in front of our supporters," Thompson said.

"I hope that my passion for representing my county resonates with them.

"I'm looking forward to the start of the season and am confident we have a successful season ahead of us."

Thompson has also made an impact in white-ball cricket, and played in The Hundred as part of the Northern Superchargers squad in 2021 and London Spirit this summer. He also has 74 wickets and 691 runs at a strike-rate of 154.6 in the T20 Blast.

Managing director of cricket Darren Gough added: "It's fantastic that Jordan has committed his future to Yorkshire.

"He has been a consistent performer for us for a number of years now and improved every year.

"Having barely missed a game in 2022, his contributions with both ball and bat are so important to us and I'm sure he will continue to develop over the coming years."