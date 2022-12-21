Michael Neser's exploits proved in vain as Melbourne Renegades chased down 138

Big Bash League, Geelong Brisbane Heat 137-8 (20 overs): Peirson 45* (30); Rogers 4-23, Hosein 3-26 Melbourne Renegades 139-6 (19.2 overs): Russell 57 (42), Finch 31* (43), Hosein 30 (19); Neser 4-32 Melbourne Renegades won by four wickets Scorecard - Table

Michael Neser took a hat-trick but could not prevent Brisbane Heat from falling to a four-wicket defeat by Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash.

Neser struck with the first ball of the innings, before claiming the consecutive dismissals of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Nic Maddinson and Jon Wells to leave Renegades 9-4, chasing 138.

But Andre Russell hit 57 off 42 balls, Akeal Hosein smashed 30 off 19 and Aaron Finch added an unbeaten 31 off 43 to see Renegades home with four balls to spare in Geelong.

Heat earlier posted 137-8 after captain Jimmy Peirson added 45 not out late on, with Tom Rogers taking 4-23 and Hosein claiming 3-26 for Renegades.

Brisbane's total looked below par at the halfway stage despite Peirson's flurry, only for Australia seamer Neser to seemingly put his side in control.

The Glamorgan player removed Sam Harper for a golden duck before he had Fraser-McGurk caught behind by wicketkeeper Peirson with the final ball of his first over.

He then struck with the first two balls of his second over to claim the ninth hat-trick in Big Bash League history. Renegades skipper Maddinson chopped the ball onto his own stumps before Wells left a delivery that seamed in and knocked back off stump.

Russell countered with an onslaught of sixes, hitting six in total, including one to bring up his fifty off just 32 balls before he edged Mark Steketee behind.

Renegades required 48 from 33 at that stage and Russell's fellow West Indies all-rounder Hosein took up the charge, hitting two fours and two sixes.

He picked out Sam Billings off Steketee to leave Renegades needing nine from seven, but Will Sutherland ensured it would not be a nervy final over by launching his first ball for six onto the roof of the GMHBA Stadium.

Finch, who played a largely watchful innings in support of Russell and Hosein, then wrapped up victory by cracking the second ball of the final over for four to take his side to 139-6.

Renegades have now won all three of their games to start the season and are second behind Adelaide Strikers, while Heat are second bottom after two defeats.