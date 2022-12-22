Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Freya Davies took 3-2 as England bowled out the West Indies for 43

West Indies v England: Fifth T20, Barbados West Indies 43 (16.2 overs): Joseph 11, Davies 3-2, Davidson-Richards 3-5 England 44-2 (5.3 overs): Sciver 20* England won by eight wickets Scorecard

England bowled out the West Indies for just 43 on their way to completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 series with an eight-wicket win in Barbados.

The hosts were bowled out in 16.2 overs for their lowest-ever total in T20 internationals.

Seamers Freya Davies and Alice Davidson-Richards starred with the ball, claiming 3-2 and 3-5 respectively.

England chased down the total in 5.3 overs, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 20.

The result means England have won all eight of their games on the tour of the Caribbean, having won the preceding one-day international series 3-0.

England's dominance has demonstrated an extreme gulf in class between both sides, with Heather Knight's side very rarely challenged throughout.

West Indies' batters have struggled throughout both series, which culminated in a woeful collapse.

They limped to 16-4 after the six-over powerplay, hit just two boundaries in their entire innings and resembled a tired and deflated side desperately in need of a reset before the T20 World Cup in February.

Disappointing end to one-sided series

For the first time in the series, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and chose to bat first - a decision that probably made sense, given they lost the previous three games attempting to chase.

Matthews is a young captain with immense responsibility on her shoulders - the star in an inexperienced side - and that seems to be taking its toll.

She departed for eight in the second over to trigger a collapse which summed up the series in its entirety as England's bowlers ran riot.

The tourists bowled accurately but did not need to be exceptional. Each batter that came in threw their wicket away in a calamitous frenzy of dot balls, big swings and, quite simply, a huge gap in ability.

There was not much they could do to defend 43, but West Indies bowlers have enjoyed a decent series, while debuts to 19-year-olds Trishan Holder and Djenaba Joseph should serve them well for the future.

Where are England ahead of the World Cup?

Given the one-sided nature of the tour, assessing England's form heading into the World Cup is not straightforward.

But there are undoubtedly plenty of positives to take, and the confidence of winning will also serve them well.

England's depth and ability to rotate players has been a real asset, and a benefit to Knight and new head coach Jon Lewis, and surely comes because of the increased professionalism domestically.

There are still question marks around the batting, as England still have a tendency to lose wickets in clusters and there is uncertainty over Alice Capsey's return from injury, but the bowling has all bases covered.

England boast a varied seam attack with Lauren Bell's left-arm pace, the world's best bowler in Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean's rapid improvement every time she takes the field, as she finished the leading wicket-taker in the series with 11.

The seamers have all benefited from plenty of game time and rest, with Katherine Brunt, Bell, Sciver and Davies switching in and out of the XI - while Issy Wong recovered from tightness in her quad to play in the final game.

They may not have been challenged often, but England have taken valuable points in the ICC Women's Championship, and Lewis has had the perfect start to his reign.

In the new year, attention turns to the small matter of a World Cup and a home Ashes series.