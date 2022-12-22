Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2-20 on his Sydney Thunder debut before the complaint was made

Sydney Thunder have cancelled their contract with Fazalhaq Farooqi for behaviour "sitting outside our values".

A complaint was made about the 22-year-old Afghanistan fast bowler on 15 December, which was referred to Cricket Australia for investigation.

Following the investigation, Thunder have terminated Farooqi's contract with immediate effect.

A day after the complaint was made, Thunder were bowled out for 15 - the lowest score in men's Twenty20 history.

In a statement, Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon said: "The behaviours displayed by Fazalhaq Farooqi sit outside our values and it was determined that his contract be terminated."

The club have not revealed what Farooqi was being investigated for.

Germon added: "Our focus now is providing the necessary support to those affected by this incident."

Farooqi has 17 international T20 caps and signed a nine-game deal with Thunder after impressing in last month's World Cup in Australia.

He has taken five wickets in four BBL matches.

Thunder say no decision has yet been made about a replacement.