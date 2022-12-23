Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Curran was named player of the tournament as England won the T20 World Cup

England's Sam Curran has become the most expensive auction buy in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after being bought by Punjab Kings for £1.85m.

Six franchises made a bid for the 24-year-old all-rounder before Punjab were eventually successful.

Yorkshire's Harry Brook has been sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for £1.35m.

The 23-year-old was the leading run-scorer for England in their recent 3-0 Test series win in Pakistan.

Curran was named player of the tournament at this year's Twenty20 World Cup after helping England to become double white-ball world champions.

He took 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in last month's event in Australia and has improved his batting to become a genuine all-rounder.

The previous most expensive IPL player was South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals for £1.6m in April 2021.